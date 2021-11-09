Local Veterans Day ceremony honors members of armed forces

About 60 people gathered at King Plaza in front of City Hall to commemorate those who once served, or currently serve, in the military ahead of Veterans Day, which is this Thursday, Nov. 11. In attendance were city council members, members of the fire and police department, including Police Chief Robert Jonsen, city staff and local veterans.

"The only time I really remember my service is when Palo Alto holds this event," he said.

But each year, when Palo Alto holds a ceremony for Veterans Day, as it did on this past cloudy Monday evening, Horowitz was grateful to be reminded of his contributions to his country — and those of millions of others.

He served more than 50 years ago during the Vietnam War, as a young, and scared, army dentist from 1968 to 1969.

For Kenneth Horowitz, thinking about his service in the U.S. military doesn't come around often.

A group of veterans listen to Dr. Joseph Felter, a Hoover Institution research fellow and former U.S. Army Special Forces and foreign area officer, at a Veterans Day ceremony in King Plaza outside City Hall in Palo Alto on Nov. 8, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Dr. Joseph Felter, a former U.S. Army Special Forces and foreign area officer, speaks with George Young, a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and captain during the Vietnam War, and Bert Laurence, a former executive officer of an air defense missile during the Vietnam War and U.S. Army captain, at a Veterans Day event in Palo Alto's King Plaza on Nov. 8, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Members of the color guard look towards the U.S. flag during a performance of the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Veterans Day ceremony in King Plaza outside City Hall in Palo Alto on Nov. 8, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The national holiday, which honors about 19 million living veterans, especially resonates with the city of Palo Alto: About 26 city employees have identified themselves as veterans, five who serve in the Fire Department, Palo Alto City Manager Ed Shikada said in his brief recognition on Monday.

"Our members of the law enforcement … and fire department here, first responders — so many others take risks to protect us just like our veterans do in combat," Felter said. "And in some ways, it's even more challenging. … Every day, every night, there are people on duty … who have to remain vigilant and committed to protecting us all."

Felter recognized the late George Shultz , a top cabinet member during the Nixon and Reagan administrations and former captain in the Marine Corps, who died in February at his Stanford home. He also recognized members of local law enforcement and the fire department, which Felter likened to veterans.

George Young, a former U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and captain during the Vietnam War, Bert Laurence, a former executive officer of an air defense missile during the Vietnam War and U.S. Army captain, point to city staff being honored during a Veterans Day ceremony in King Plaza outside City Hall in Palo Alto on Nov. 8, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Masako Yokota, a classical vocalist and chief of staff to the chair of the nonprofit Cancer Commons, sings "America the Beautiful" during a Veterans Day ceremony in King Plaza outside City Hall in Palo Alto on Nov. 8, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

SLIDESHOW: Dr. Joseph Felter, a Hoover Institution research fellow and a former U.S. Army Special Forces and foreign area officer, delivers a speech at a Veterans Day ceremony in King Plaza outside City Hall in Palo Alto on Nov. 8, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Masako Yokota, a classical vocalist and chief of staff to the chair of the nonprofit Cancer Commons, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful." Dr. Joseph Felter, a Hoover Institution research fellow and a former U.S. Army Special Forces and foreign area officer, gave a speech as the evening's guest speaker.

Felter also took a brief moment to acknowledge veterans who have died by suicide and encouraged the audience to support veteran assistance organizations. (According to the latest data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, 6,261 veterans died by suicide in 2019.)

"The extent to which our veterans connect to the rest of society is vital to the health of our democracy," Powell said. "We can't let veterans be something other than an integral part of our society."

Ray Powell, an Atherton resident who served in the U.S. Embassy as a defense attache in Canberra, Australia, and air attache in Hanoi, Vietnam, said in an interview that, for him, the national holiday is a way to help service members feel included with the rest of American society, which includes many people who may never have to be exposed to a line of fire or other hostile environments.

"I saw a lot of kids there (in Vietnam) — scared to death," Horowitz said in a brief conversation. "So was I."

In addition, about seven local veterans sat in the small audience, three of whom served in the Vietnam War, including Horowitz.

Any person who is feeling depressed, troubled or suicidal can call 800-784-2433 to speak with a crisis counselor. People in Santa Clara County can call 855-278-4204. Spanish speakers can call 888-628-9454.

"The best way to thank a veteran for their services is to be good citizens, to be worthy of our veterans' sacrifices," Felter said.

Local Veterans Day ceremony honors members of armed forces

'The best way to thank a veteran for their services is to be good citizens,' former military member says