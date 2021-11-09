Community Briefs: Spartan Turkey Trot returns in person, Eshoo hosts town hall with Fauci

The entrance fees are set at $40 for adults, $30 for kids 5 to 17 years old and $15 for those under 5. Students in the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District can enter for $25. All virtual participants will pay $40.

The Turkey Trot is hosted at the high school's track on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25. This year, participants can also complete the races on their own time and submit results online.

The 12th annual event will feature a 5K walk and run through the neighborhood near the high school, as well as the Spartan Mile race and various kids' runs. All proceeds benefit athletic programs at the high school.

Videos should be 30 to 60 seconds long and posted on Instagram or TikTok with the hashtag #sccVaxUpVideo. Groups of up to five students can enter and each team needs to have a faculty advisor who fills out the online submission form.

The winners will get cash prizes, including $1,500 for first place, and have their videos featured on the public health department's social media channels.

The "2021 VaxUp Video Contest" is meant to help address misinformation and normalize COVID-19 vaccines among young people, according to the county. All sixth through twelfth graders attending school in Santa Clara County are eligible to enter.

Students in sixth through twelfth grade have until Monday, Nov. 15, to create and submit a short video encouraging other young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of a video contest hosted by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department.

Eshoo represents California's 18th congressional district, which includes Mountain View, Los Altos and Palo Alto, as well as other areas of Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

The town hall is slated to start at 6:45 p.m. and will be hosted on Zoom.

Members of the public who register for the free event can submit questions for Fauci, who is the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Community Briefs: Spartan Turkey Trot returns in person, Eshoo hosts town hall with Fauci