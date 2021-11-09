Chris Clark, Alex Nunez tapped to join Mountain View's planning commission

Clark, who was termed out of office last year, said he's seeking a spot on the commission to follow through on many of the zoning changes that took place during his time on the council, including drastic changes to El Camino Real , North Bayshore and East Whisman. He said the city has done a solid job refining its plans along the way, and that more recent zoning changes have been a model for other cities.

The EPC will have a particularly important role in the coming years as the city revamps its so-called Housing Element , which is required in order to meet state mandates to zone for 11,135 homes over the next eight years.

The planning commission (EPC) is advisory in nature and doesn't approve projects, but makes key recommendations to the City Council on both individual projects and overarching changes to the city's zoning. Many members of the commission have gone on to be elected to the City Council, including sitting members Lucas Ramirez, Ellen Kamei, Lisa Matichak and Pat Showalter.

Nunez, who also won a seat on the EPC, described himself as a longtime advocate for increased housing development and tenant protections, with an eye toward growth in a way that doesn't harm vulnerable communities in Mountain View. If appointed, Nunez said he would work to extend the city's outreach to better include the Latino community, helping them understand where developments are headed and how they can participate.

"We all know him and I think he's done an outstanding job as a council member and as an EPC member, and he understands everything we're talking about now," Abe-Koga said. "Continuity makes a difference and can add a lot of benefit."

Council members supporting Clark pointed to his direct experience with many of the zoning changes that have taken place, with Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga underscoring the importance of historical context when it comes to future development.

"As time has gone on we've learned from the successes and failures of each individual element of each of the precise plans, culminating in East Whisman, for example, where we have a jobs-housing linkage and really responding and adapting to market conditions and the needs of the community with respect to housing."

The Environmental Planning Commission has one vacant seat and two members -- Margaret Capriles and Joyce Yin -- whose terms expire next month. Faced with just three openings and 11 applications, the City Council spent much of the Nov. 8 meeting on a series of votes to decide who makes the cut.

"I do tend to side with the public good," Yin said. "I don't want to take away from the ability of a property owner to be able to have a 'win,' but if we can work together from the beginning of the process and have good intentions, it is doable."

Yin, who has served on the EPC since 2019, said her background as a professional architect gives her the distinct benefit of looking at development through the eyes of urban design. She said her goal would be to balance future development against the needs of historic preservation and environmental sustainability, and that she tends to err on the side of supporting community benefits over a developer's bottom line.

In a bid to keep Gutierrez in the running, Abe-Koga suggested that Gutierrez be considered for an "alternate" seat on the EPC, in which he would join the commission in the event of a vacancy.

In a tiebreaker vote, six of the council members -- with the exception of Ramirez -- voted for Chris Clark, making him the second pick. But there was another deadlocked vote for the third seat between Gutierrez and Nunez. In a final, third vote, Nunez edged out a victory with four votes from council members Pat Showalter, Sally Lieber, Alison Hicks and Ramirez.

Councilman Lucas Ramirez said he wasn't picky between Gutierrez and Nunez, and that both would fill an important niche on the EPC and have shown an interest in running for public office and could benefit from land use experience if they give it another shot.

Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga made a pitch for Gutierrez, pointing to his experience in elected office as a school board member and the importance of having a voice for the Latino community. He also lives on Latham Street in an underrepresented neighborhood of Mountain View, she said.

Yin quickly won the most support with six votes from the council, but there was a three-way split between the runner-ups of Clark, Nunez and Jose Gutierrez, a former Mountain View Whisman School District board member who also ran for the City Council in 2020.

Chris Clark, Alex Nunez tapped to join Mountain View's planning commission