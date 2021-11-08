More high-density condos proposed for Mountain View's San Antonio neighborhood

Mountain View's fastest growing neighborhood may soon have another high-density housing project on the way, with a newly submitted proposal to raze a gas station and replace it with five-story condominiums.
The project, currently under review by city staff, calls for demolishing the Valero gas station at the corner of San Antonio Road and California Street and building 63 condos in its place. The first floor will also have roughly 2,000 square feet of retail space.
The project follows a trend of high-density development bordering the San Antonio shopping center, which has seen heavy construction and has rapidly evolved in recent years. Its next-door neighbors include Prometheus' recently completed 583-unit apartment complex and a second, even larger 632-unit housing project under construction across the street.
If the latest project is approved, the one-block area around the San Antonio shopping center will have upwards of 1,300 housing units either recently built or on the way.
The surge in residential construction is fueled by Mountain View's 2014 changes to the zoning in and around the San Antonio shopping center, which serves as a blueprint for boosting density and spurring a mix of residential and office development. The zoning changes west of San Antonio Road and north of California Street allow up to five-story buildings, though developers can use so-called density bonuses to exceed those height limits.
The developer, listed only as 334 San Antonio LLC, is seeking to build the 63-unit condominium building on the 0.62-acre corner property, with one story of underground parking tucked underneath. That comes out to about 102 units per acre, which is among the highest density projects in the city but still on par with the nearby Prometheus development.
The proposal mirrors a similar project down the street on Fayette Drive, in which 44 condos were stacked six stories tall on a bite-sized property. That project won council approval late last year, but has not yet received permits to start building.
State records show 334 San Antonio LLC was registered late last year and is owned by Naresh Krishnamoorti, a managing partner with the real estate investment firm Menlo Partners.
Add in the proposed condos, and the intersection of San Antonio and California could get a lot more crowded. Across the street within the shopping center, the developer Merlone Geier is looking to demolish the old Milk Pail Market building and replace it with seven-story offices. To date, council members have been reluctant to embrace the Merlone Geier project, which violates numerous zoning standards and would require exceptions from the city.
Comments
Registered user
Shoreline West
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
These large condos being built on San Antonio Road are really an eye sore. I had always enjoyed driving on San Antonio Road because I could see the beautiful mountains in the distance. These large condos are ugly, and obstruct the visual beauty of the mountains. Now, with the acute water shortage all over California, how is building more large condos with a massive amount of new units for people to live in, appropriate for the global warming nightmare we are going to experience in our future? We have long days of heat-wave, and wildfires regularly now during Summer in California. I understand developer, (Merlone Geier), wants to build a seven story office building where the former "Milk Pail" used to be located on California. That intersection is going to be visually "ugly", and a traffic nightmare. Personally, I am in favor of more parks, and less high rise monstrosities. Mountain View City Council's priorities are skewed, in my opinion.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
9 hours ago
Registered user
9 hours ago
I own a condominium within walking distance of this gas station. The proposed apartments are a very bad idea. In addition to being a busy gas station, this property has a working repair garage. There are no others for almost a mile. I get my gas here almost exclusively. The clerks are friendly and the store is clean. I also do not have to worry about getting my credit cards skimmed as they were two weeks ago at a Shell station on El Camino in San Carlos. The nearby new apartments, built with ugly, cookie cutter designs, are virtually empty, We don't need more apartments in this area. We need a gas station. I'm not even mentioning the existing traffic congestion in this once, very walkable, neighborhood.
Registered user
Monta Loma
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Traffic traffic traffic traffic traffic traffic traffic traffic traffic ….
When I asked the city about this area’s traffic infrastructure in a community mtg I was told “shuttle busses and bike lanes”. Yeah, right.
what are these council members thinking? I know they would not be approving all this San Antonio/El Camino/California Street development if they lived down here.
Registered user
The Crossings
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
I live in the area, and I am very happy to see all of this development. We need more density around public transit hubs, such as the San Antonio area. This is good use of space. Way to go Mountain View!
Registered user
North Whisman
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
All of these condo & apartment highrises have what is called "retail spaces"...but alas there are very few businesses yet to open. What a crock.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
If y'all really cared about traffic, you'd complain more about the Facebook offices than about housing. San Antonio is a great spot for an apartment building.
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
20 minutes ago
Registered user
20 minutes ago
Dear Council members and other Mountain View decision makers,
Have you consulted your conscience about how your relentless support of dense development in the area around San Antonio Shopping Center has affected the quality of life of those of us who live nearby? If not, please drop by. Walk around. Or (try to) take a leisurely drive. Pause, and try to understand why many current residents - especially those of us who have been here long enough to remember - have shed a few tears, and have become increasingly despondent as the situation continues to deteriorate. Does it matter to you?
Would you and your family - especially if you are blessed with younger children - be eager to move down here? Please quiet your mind, and reflect a bit.
Thanks!