More high-density condos proposed for Mountain View's San Antonio neighborhood

Mountain View's fastest growing neighborhood may soon have another high-density housing project on the way, with a newly submitted proposal to raze a gas station and replace it with five-story condominiums.

The project, currently under review by city staff, calls for demolishing the Valero gas station at the corner of San Antonio Road and California Street and building 63 condos in its place. The first floor will also have roughly 2,000 square feet of retail space.

The project follows a trend of high-density development bordering the San Antonio shopping center, which has seen heavy construction and has rapidly evolved in recent years. Its next-door neighbors include Prometheus' recently completed 583-unit apartment complex and a second, even larger 632-unit housing project under construction across the street.

If the latest project is approved, the one-block area around the San Antonio shopping center will have upwards of 1,300 housing units either recently built or on the way.

The surge in residential construction is fueled by Mountain View's 2014 changes to the zoning in and around the San Antonio shopping center, which serves as a blueprint for boosting density and spurring a mix of residential and office development. The zoning changes west of San Antonio Road and north of California Street allow up to five-story buildings, though developers can use so-called density bonuses to exceed those height limits.