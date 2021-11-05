News

Los Altos First Friday serves up 'Food for the Soul'

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 5, 2021, 12:53 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Although the weather isn't quite as balmy as it has been just recently, Los Altos First Friday is offering a great incentive to bundle up a bit and venture out: an evening of music by 18 local bands and an exhibit of art by students from the Freestyle Academy of Communication Arts and Technology in Mountain View.

"Food for the Soul" is the theme of this month's Los Altos First Friday, which takes place in downtown Los Altos tonight, Nov. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m. Many downtown merchants and restaurants are extending their hours for the event.

The art show will be displayed in stores, store windows and restaurants through Nov. 14. The show features works in a variety of media by high school juniors and seniors who are enrolled in a program with a focus on arts and technology.

And with nearly 20 bands playing throughout the downtown area, there will be tunes for just about every taste, including modern country, classic rock, Americana, New Age pop, hard rock, jazz/folk and barbershop quartet.

For more information, visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.

