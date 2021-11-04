Community briefs: Voting pre-register event engages high schoolers, city offers eviction aid

For more information about pre-registering to vote, visit the California Secretary of State's Website.

City offers eviction aid at Mountain View Public Library

Renters looking to avoid eviction can get help from the Mountain View Community Development Department during an "Eviction Help Center" that is slated to run from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 4 and Nov. 18 at the Mountain View Public Library in the second floor program room.

The events are focused on rent relief, eviction support and legal resources. Information will also be available on topics including direct financial assistance, resources for unhoused people and affordable housing.

Tenants who are interested in applying for COVID-19 financial assistance should bring contact information for their landlord, as well as proof of their identity, income, the address of each adult in the household and how much they pay in monthly rent.

Landlords interested in applying for COVID-19 financial assistance can also attend the events and should bring proof of ownership and IRS W-9 or W-8 forms. For each tenant, landlords should also bring a lease or other written agreement, rent statement and tenant contact information.

No registration is necessary and the events will be conducted in English and Spanish.

For more information, visit the Mountain View Public Library's event listing or the city of Mountain View's information page.

Additional information can also be obtained by calling 650-903-6132 or emailing [email protected]

Enjoy jazz in the park this weekend

Locals can throw down a blanket or set up a chair and enjoy a free concert from the Dave Rocha Jazz Group at Pioneer Park this Saturday, Nov. 6.

Trumpeter Dave Rocha and his quartet are scheduled to perform from 2 to 3 p.m. in the park behind the Mountain View Public Library.

Rocha has been performing with his jazz group for over two decades, according to an event listing from the library. The band plays a mix of jazz styles, including original compositions.

No registration is required for the concert. For more information, visit the Mountain View library's event listing.

