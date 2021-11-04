Police determine Bubb Elementary School bomb, shooting threat wasn't credible

The school is expected to reopen and resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 5. All after-school activities and practices for the day have been canceled, district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said.

Police subsequently searched the campus and found there was no credible threat, department spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an interview. The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement hasn't identified a suspect, but is pursuing leads as to where the threat originated, Nelson said.

The campus was closed Thursday after Principal Cyndee Nguyen received an email before school began claiming "that multiple bombs had been placed in the school and that the student planned on shooting students and staff," according to an email she sent to parents at about 7:15 a.m.

After a bomb and shooting threat Thursday morning closed Bubb Elementary School for the day, Mountain View police searched the campus and said the threat was not credible.

Nelson clarified that doesn't mean it is connected to other local threats, but said she didn't currently have additional information about the global threats.

In a press release Thursday , the police department said that "we have learned that this kind of threat is part of an ongoing series of threats that have been sent to schools across the world over the last few years."

"The incidents that happened at Los Altos and St. Francis are in no way connected to this particular incident" at Bubb, Nelson said.

Students and staff were forced to evacuate Los Altos High School on Oct. 1 after the school received a bomb threat. St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose were then both evacuated due to bomb threats on Oct. 5, which the San Jose Police Department said came from the same phone number. No explosives were found in any of the three incidents.

Bubb is the most recent in a series of local schools to receive a violent threat, but Nelson said police have determined that today's threat is not connected to the previous threats and involved a "completely different set of circumstances."

"(We want to) make sure students and staff and their families know that we of course take this seriously and that the safety of everybody is the utmost priority for all of us," Nelson said.

Police determine Bubb Elementary School bomb, shooting threat wasn't credible

Threat at Bubb is not connected to recent violent threats at other local schools, according to police