News

Police determine Bubb Elementary School bomb, shooting threat wasn't credible

Threat at Bubb is not connected to recent violent threats at other local schools, according to police

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 4, 2021, 9:43 am 1
Updated: Thu, Nov 4, 2021, 3:08 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Mountain View police were investigating a bomb and shooting threat at Bubb Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 4. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

After a bomb and shooting threat Thursday morning closed Bubb Elementary School for the day, Mountain View police searched the campus and said the threat was not credible.

The campus was closed Thursday after Principal Cyndee Nguyen received an email before school began claiming "that multiple bombs had been placed in the school and that the student planned on shooting students and staff," according to an email she sent to parents at about 7:15 a.m.

Police subsequently searched the campus and found there was no credible threat, department spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an interview. The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement hasn't identified a suspect, but is pursuing leads as to where the threat originated, Nelson said.

The school is expected to reopen and resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 5. All after-school activities and practices for the day have been canceled, district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said.

Out of an "abundance of caution" police plan to maintain a presence at Mountain View schools Thursday and Friday, Nelson said.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

"(We want to) make sure students and staff and their families know that we of course take this seriously and that the safety of everybody is the utmost priority for all of us," Nelson said.

Bubb is the most recent in a series of local schools to receive a violent threat, but Nelson said police have determined that today's threat is not connected to the previous threats and involved a "completely different set of circumstances."

Students and staff were forced to evacuate Los Altos High School on Oct. 1 after the school received a bomb threat. St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose were then both evacuated due to bomb threats on Oct. 5, which the San Jose Police Department said came from the same phone number. No explosives were found in any of the three incidents.

"The incidents that happened at Los Altos and St. Francis are in no way connected to this particular incident" at Bubb, Nelson said.

In a press release Thursday, the police department said that "we have learned that this kind of threat is part of an ongoing series of threats that have been sent to schools across the world over the last few years."

Nelson clarified that doesn't mean it is connected to other local threats, but said she didn't currently have additional information about the global threats.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Police determine Bubb Elementary School bomb, shooting threat wasn't credible

Threat at Bubb is not connected to recent violent threats at other local schools, according to police

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 4, 2021, 9:43 am
Updated: Thu, Nov 4, 2021, 3:08 pm

After a bomb and shooting threat Thursday morning closed Bubb Elementary School for the day, Mountain View police searched the campus and said the threat was not credible.

The campus was closed Thursday after Principal Cyndee Nguyen received an email before school began claiming "that multiple bombs had been placed in the school and that the student planned on shooting students and staff," according to an email she sent to parents at about 7:15 a.m.

Police subsequently searched the campus and found there was no credible threat, department spokesperson Katie Nelson said in an interview. The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement hasn't identified a suspect, but is pursuing leads as to where the threat originated, Nelson said.

The school is expected to reopen and resume normal operations on Friday, Nov. 5. All after-school activities and practices for the day have been canceled, district spokesperson Shelly Hausman said.

Out of an "abundance of caution" police plan to maintain a presence at Mountain View schools Thursday and Friday, Nelson said.

"(We want to) make sure students and staff and their families know that we of course take this seriously and that the safety of everybody is the utmost priority for all of us," Nelson said.

Bubb is the most recent in a series of local schools to receive a violent threat, but Nelson said police have determined that today's threat is not connected to the previous threats and involved a "completely different set of circumstances."

Students and staff were forced to evacuate Los Altos High School on Oct. 1 after the school received a bomb threat. St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose were then both evacuated due to bomb threats on Oct. 5, which the San Jose Police Department said came from the same phone number. No explosives were found in any of the three incidents.

"The incidents that happened at Los Altos and St. Francis are in no way connected to this particular incident" at Bubb, Nelson said.

In a press release Thursday, the police department said that "we have learned that this kind of threat is part of an ongoing series of threats that have been sent to schools across the world over the last few years."

Nelson clarified that doesn't mean it is connected to other local threats, but said she didn't currently have additional information about the global threats.

Comments

MVFlyer
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
2 hours ago
MVFlyer, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
2 hours ago

Appalled yet? Threats are being made to various schools in the area. Fortunately, none of these have been credible, but this creates another problem: the next one could be real. Not saying the districts and police aren't taking them seriously, which they most certainly are, but get enough of these 'false alarms' and we start getting immune to them. And, if the perpetrators are half-smart about it, they are nearly impossible to catch. These jerks just want to cause trouble and scale the heck out of parents and children (and the community).

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.