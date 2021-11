Mary Budrow Granholm, 97, a Los Altos resident, died on Sept. 30. Mary Joyce Himmaugh, 91, a longtime Mountain View resident, died on Oct. 10. Nancy Carol Westerfield, 72, a Mountain View resident, died on Oct. 12.

Click on their names to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/obituaries to read more.