Mountain View noodle restaurant closed after fire broke out inside kitchen

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 3, 2021, 11:21 am 1
A fire broke out inside the Chang'an Artisan Noodle restaurant kitchen. Courtesy Jill Rakestraw.

Mountain View firefighters extinguished a fire that broke out inside a noodle restaurant Tuesday night, caused by an apparent electrical fire from the restaurant's refrigerator.

The Mountain View Fire Department received reports of a kitchen fire in the Chang'an Artisan Noodle restaurant on 580 N. Rengstorff Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 2. Fire crews arrived minutes later to find thick black smoke coming from the back of the building.

Everyone inside the restaurant was able to evacuate, and firefighters entered the building and swiftly put out the fire before it spread out of the kitchen and into neighboring businesses in the strip mall, according to a statement by the fire department. The fire was fully extinguished at 7:35 p.m.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Estimated damage caused by the fire -- which never spread beyond the commercial refrigerator -- is estimated to be about $10,000.

Fire officials say the restaurant will remain closed until it is cleared by the city and the Santa Clara County Department of Public Health to reopen. The building sustained fire, smoke and water damage, and has to clear extra hurdles as a restaurant in order to reopen.

Comments

Peter
1 hour ago
Solid work MVFD!

