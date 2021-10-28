News

Mountain View man arrested for allegedly molesting 10-year-old girl

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

A 36-year-old Mountain View man was arrested this week for after police say he inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl over the course of several weeks, according to a statement Thursday.

Mountain View police received a call Monday evening saying that the man may have been molesting a child who lived in the same house on the 600 block of Mariposa Avenue, located in the Shoreline West neighborhood.

Mountain View police say the two are not related to each other, and that witnesses described the suspect as exhibiting "strange behavior" around the girl over the weekslong period.

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of felony lewd and lascivious acts with a child as well as annoying and molesting a child, which can be a misdemeanor or a felony.

He was booked into Santa Clara County jail but was later released on bail, according to police. The victim and her family are receiving assistance from the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. Christine Powell at [email protected]

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

