News

Power still out in some pockets of Santa Clara County after weekend storm

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 27, 2021, 12:13 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A toppled tree at Pioneer Way and Evelyn Avenue in Mountain View. The heavy winds that came with a large storm on Sunday, Oct. 24, knocked out power to some residents throughout the Bay Area, with 817,000 customers losing power at some point during the storm. Courtesy City of Mountain View.

PG&E crews as of Wednesday morning have restored power to all but a small fraction of the more than 800,000 customers who had outages as a result of a large storm that blew through Northern California on Sunday, utility officials said.

Only about 1,100 customers remained without power as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as thousands of electric and tree workers have worked to assess and repair equipment around PG&E's service area.

San Mateo, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties were the top three counties still dealing with outages Wednesday morning, but all had less than 500 customers still without power, PG&E officials said. About 817,000 PG&E customers in all lost power at some point due to the "atmospheric river" that brought heavy rain and wind through the region.

The storm caused PG&E's biggest weather-related service impacts in October since 2009, according to the utility.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Power still out in some pockets of Santa Clara County after weekend storm

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Oct 27, 2021, 12:13 pm

PG&E crews as of Wednesday morning have restored power to all but a small fraction of the more than 800,000 customers who had outages as a result of a large storm that blew through Northern California on Sunday, utility officials said.

Only about 1,100 customers remained without power as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as thousands of electric and tree workers have worked to assess and repair equipment around PG&E's service area.

San Mateo, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties were the top three counties still dealing with outages Wednesday morning, but all had less than 500 customers still without power, PG&E officials said. About 817,000 PG&E customers in all lost power at some point due to the "atmospheric river" that brought heavy rain and wind through the region.

The storm caused PG&E's biggest weather-related service impacts in October since 2009, according to the utility.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.