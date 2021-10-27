Power still out in some pockets of Santa Clara County after weekend storm

PG&E crews as of Wednesday morning have restored power to all but a small fraction of the more than 800,000 customers who had outages as a result of a large storm that blew through Northern California on Sunday, utility officials said.

Only about 1,100 customers remained without power as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, as thousands of electric and tree workers have worked to assess and repair equipment around PG&E's service area.

San Mateo, Santa Clara and Contra Costa counties were the top three counties still dealing with outages Wednesday morning, but all had less than 500 customers still without power, PG&E officials said. About 817,000 PG&E customers in all lost power at some point due to the "atmospheric river" that brought heavy rain and wind through the region.

The storm caused PG&E's biggest weather-related service impacts in October since 2009, according to the utility.