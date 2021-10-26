Mountain View High student threatens to bring weapon to campus

Mountain View High School received a threat on Monday, Oct. 25, about a student potentially bringing a weapon to campus, though Mountain View police subsequently determined the school was safe.

School leaders and law enforcement haven't released details about the nature of the threat or how it was resolved. Police department spokesperson Katie Nelson characterized the incident as "a threat on social media."

"As soon as we were made aware, our School Resource Officers worked with school administrators to speak with the individual, and we determined there was no threat," Nelson said in an email Tuesday to this news organization.

Nelson declined to answer questions about whether the student was arrested, although school administrators wrote in a message to parents Monday afternoon that the suspect was "safely in custody" and that the threat was originally received "via email through our website."

"MVPD was involved in every step of the process, and they have determined that our campus remains safe. We have been told to continue with our regular duties and schedule," the message to parents said. "As this pertains to a juvenile, we are limited in sharing both school site discipline and Mountain View Police Department actions."