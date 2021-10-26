News

Mountain View High student threatens to bring weapon to campus

Police say campus is safe, so the school is able to continue its regular schedule

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 26, 2021, 7:15 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A student threatened to bring a weapon to the Mountain View High School campus on Monday, Oct. 25. File photo by Michelle Le.

Mountain View High School received a threat on Monday, Oct. 25, about a student potentially bringing a weapon to campus, though Mountain View police subsequently determined the school was safe.

School leaders and law enforcement haven't released details about the nature of the threat or how it was resolved. Police department spokesperson Katie Nelson characterized the incident as "a threat on social media."

"As soon as we were made aware, our School Resource Officers worked with school administrators to speak with the individual, and we determined there was no threat," Nelson said in an email Tuesday to this news organization.

Nelson declined to answer questions about whether the student was arrested, although school administrators wrote in a message to parents Monday afternoon that the suspect was "safely in custody" and that the threat was originally received "via email through our website."

"MVPD was involved in every step of the process, and they have determined that our campus remains safe. We have been told to continue with our regular duties and schedule," the message to parents said. "As this pertains to a juvenile, we are limited in sharing both school site discipline and Mountain View Police Department actions."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Superintendent Nellie Meyer said in a text Tuesday that "the student will face school consequences" and has been released to his parents. She referred other questions to the police department.

Monday's threat at Mountain View High comes after a string of bomb threats involving local high schools. Los Altos High students and staff were forced to evacuate Oct. 1 after someone called the school claiming there were explosives on campus. A multi-hour search ultimately turned up no bombs.

St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose then were the subjects of a pair of unfounded bomb threats on Oct. 5, which the San Jose Police Department said came from the same phone number.

It isn't known whether Monday's incident at Mountain View High has any connection to the previous disruptions.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Mountain View High student threatens to bring weapon to campus

Police say campus is safe, so the school is able to continue its regular schedule

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 26, 2021, 7:15 pm

Mountain View High School received a threat on Monday, Oct. 25, about a student potentially bringing a weapon to campus, though Mountain View police subsequently determined the school was safe.

School leaders and law enforcement haven't released details about the nature of the threat or how it was resolved. Police department spokesperson Katie Nelson characterized the incident as "a threat on social media."

"As soon as we were made aware, our School Resource Officers worked with school administrators to speak with the individual, and we determined there was no threat," Nelson said in an email Tuesday to this news organization.

Nelson declined to answer questions about whether the student was arrested, although school administrators wrote in a message to parents Monday afternoon that the suspect was "safely in custody" and that the threat was originally received "via email through our website."

"MVPD was involved in every step of the process, and they have determined that our campus remains safe. We have been told to continue with our regular duties and schedule," the message to parents said. "As this pertains to a juvenile, we are limited in sharing both school site discipline and Mountain View Police Department actions."

Superintendent Nellie Meyer said in a text Tuesday that "the student will face school consequences" and has been released to his parents. She referred other questions to the police department.

Monday's threat at Mountain View High comes after a string of bomb threats involving local high schools. Los Altos High students and staff were forced to evacuate Oct. 1 after someone called the school claiming there were explosives on campus. A multi-hour search ultimately turned up no bombs.

St. Francis High School in Mountain View and Presentation High School in San Jose then were the subjects of a pair of unfounded bomb threats on Oct. 5, which the San Jose Police Department said came from the same phone number.

It isn't known whether Monday's incident at Mountain View High has any connection to the previous disruptions.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.