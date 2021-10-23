News

County seeks resident feedback for proposed supervisorial district maps

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 23, 2021, 9:03 am 0
Santa Clara County's 2021 Advisory Redistricting Commission is asking the community to give feedback on Saturday on draft maps of proposed new supervisorial district boundaries.

Residents can review the maps during the virtual meetings at 2 p.m. Saturday.

After every decennial census, the county draws new supervisorial district lines based on the updated data collected and asks people to for ideas on where lines should be drawn in order to keep neighborhoods and groups with shared interests together.

"Many people throughout the county have weighed in and we hope they continue to stay engaged in the process to help ensure the new maps provide fair representation," Board of Supervisors president Mike Wasserman said.

The commission said people can review community input and agenda materials at https://countyexec.sccgov.org/2021-redistricting-process?mc_cid=4555c2de0f&mc_eid=5f05b2b691 and people can also draw their own maps at https://districtr.org/event/Santa_Clara_County until Monday in order for their maps to be considered by the commission.

The final meeting for the drafted maps and public comments will take place on Oct. 27 at 6:30 p.m. and the commission will finalize the maps and submit them for review to the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 2.

The board is expected to consider the final maps on Dec. 7 at its regular meeting.

