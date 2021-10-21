Midpeninsula gets ready to mark Dia de los Muertos

Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), an annual holiday that honors the deceased in a joyous way, is set for Nov. 1-2 this year, but some groups on the Midpeninsula are getting an early start on the celebration. We've rounded up a list of family friendly events, from a procession in Redwood City to lesson on making flower crowns in Palo Alto.

Dia de los Muertos Craft The Palo Alto Library hosts an online craft in which families can learn to make flower crowns in celebration of Día de los Muertos. Oct. 22, 4:30 p.m. Livestreamed from the library's Facebook page. For more details, visit paloalto.bibliocommons.com.

Dia de los Muertos and Frida Kahlo Fest The city of Menlo Park hosts this annual event with live music and food, including champurrado, a warm chocolate drink, and conchas, traditional sweet bread. Oct. 29. 11:30 a.m. Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, 700 Alma St., Menlo Park. menlopark.org.

Festival of Altars and Celebration The San Mateo County History Museum and Casa Círculo Cultural host a display of the community's Día de los Muertos altars, in the Museum's historic courtroom. Nov. 2-6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A special event will take place outdoors in Courthouse Square with music, traditional food and a processional. Nov. 7, 4 p.m. San Mateo County History Museum, 2200 Broadway, Redwood City. historysmc.org.