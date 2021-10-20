Judge unlikely to throw out lawsuit seeking to overturn Mountain View's RV parking ban

A federal court judge said Tuesday he does not plan to dismiss a lawsuit challenging new parking restrictions in Mountain View that would prohibit oversized vehicles -- many of them inhabited by homeless residents -- from parking on most city streets.
During a brief Oct. 20 hearing, Judge Nathanael Cousins said he is "not inclined" to accept the city of Mountain View's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which alleges that a pair of city parking ordinances should be overturned for violating the rights of vehicle dwellers who have sought shelter along public roadways.
The two ordinances are already in effect, and prohibit large vehicles from parking on streets with bike lanes and on "narrow" streets, defined as streets 40 feet wide or narrower. Though written solely as traffic safety measures, the parking restrictions followed a yearslong battle over what to do with the city's growing vehicle-dwelling population.
The more controversial of the two, the narrow streets ban, was subject to a referendum and placed on the ballot last year, where it won nearly 57% of the vote. Enforcement of the law was delayed until August this year.
At issue during the Tuesday hearing was the city's motion to dismiss the case outright, with defense attorneys arguing that the parking restrictions are lawful and protect the safety of bicyclists, pedestrians and other drivers. Attorneys say the city has also taken an abundantly compassionate approach to enforcement, with a declaration from police Lt. Scott Nelson detailing significant outreach that precedes ticketing and towing of RVs.
Though the case is unlikely to get scrapped in its entirety, some of the claims presented in the lawsuit may be on shaky ground. Cousins said there are a few allegations that he might dismiss, specifically ones suggesting that the parking ban violates vehicle residents' rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and state and federal rights to freedom of movement.
Less clear, however, is how the judge intends to rule on an injunction that would block the RV ban from taking full effect pending a final decision in the legal battle. Vehicle residents, represented by lawyers from the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley and the San Francisco-based firm King & Spalding, are asking the city to hold off on ticketing and towing until the case has been settled.
The lawsuit makes the case that vehicle residents face the threat of losing their makeshift homes and their only source of shelter if the ordinances are enforced, and that they can hardly afford the high costs of retrieving an impounded vehicle.
"In this case plaintiffs' homes are in imminent danger of being towed away and all of their possessions taken ... which the court should take at face value for purposes of a motion to dismiss," said attorney San Diamant. "There will be thousands of dollars in fines through unlimited ticketing and over $1,000 required to retrieve plaintiffs' RVs from impound."
Margaret Prinzing, an attorney representing the city, said Mountain View has a right to implement traffic safety measures and ensure that all citizens are safe on city roadways, and that the lawsuit fails to show evidence that vehicle dwellers would be irreparably harmed if the law were to go into effect.
Prinzing pointed to Nelson's declaration, and said the city is going out of its way to provide adequate notice to RV residents prior to citations and towing. To date, no vehicles have been towed under the two ordinances, Prinzing said, and an injunction cannot be based on "hypothetical, conjectural fear" of future danger, and that there simply isn't an imminent threat to RV residents.
"The only thing that plaintiffs are at risk of losing here is their preferred parking spot," Prinzing said.
While Mountain View police may be going above and beyond, that policy is unenforceable and subject to change at any time, said Michael Trujillo, an attorney with the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley. The city's compassionate approach could have been added to the ordinances or could be issued as official police policy, he said, but for now the rules are entirely discretionary and come from a self-serving declaration by one officer.
"We really see this as an illusory promise, and are concerned about having this case go forward without some sort of injunction from the court."
Trujillo also emphasized that the plaintiffs he represents are people who rely on a stable place to park their vehicle, and that forced relocation means losing access to schools, jobs and health care. The threat of tickets and towing for a single infraction is significant, he argued, and the city has repeatedly refused to give vehicle dwellers a map of streets where they can still park.
"The city's suggestion that plaintiffs are only at risk of losing their preferred parking spot is seriously out of touch with the needs and risks that plaintiffs and the provisional class members are facing," he said.
There is no firm date on when Judge Cousins will provide the written orders on both the motion to dismiss and the motion for a preliminary injunction.
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Motorhome = Bedroom with small queen bed; bathroom with shower/tub, flush toilet, and washbasin; kitchen with oven, stove top with three burners, microwave, and refrigerator with freezer, and dishwash basin; dinning with conversion to sleeping bed / entertainment area; water heater for showers, air conditioner for hot days, furnace heater for cold nights; Solar system for electricity. And a motor to move, seems pretty stable housing.
We, People in motorhomes/vehicles simply need a place to park, and don't want or need anything else, (maybe clean Porta-Potties), if not in the streets, then in Safe Parking without unrealistic expectations. Like, must sign up with organizations pushing residents to transition to renting. Even though the economic conditions that caused people to be in the Safe Parking are not being reversed, and with the current trajectory will never be reversed. And If one does not transition to renting, then asked to leave the Safe Parking program. It is not just availability of affordable housing, everything is bigger $$$. Most residents of Safe Parking have pride, and strive to provide for them self's and family. If a Safe Parking Lot resident really needs assistance of some kind, they know they can reach out, but it should not be pushed as a requirement for Safe Parking.
Currently Safe Parking Lots in Mountain View provide:
1. Porta-Potties, if 50 people use per day, and only cleaned once a week, but Residents are not allowed to clean.
2. Shower trucks & laundry twice a week.
3. One fresh water spigot location, is manageable.
4. On occasions $25 cards for grocery shopping have been provided. Possibly not needed now, might have been more critical during the worst COVID condition due to low employment at that time.
5. Most vehicles have some sort of small Solar system capacity for electricity. Usually installed with a assistance from residents.
6. Not provided, Removal of waste water from motorhome tanks is not free, have paid $40 to $80.
Waverly Park
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Stable Housing? : You have no hook ups for your RV plumbing. You have no trash pick up service. You have no source for your water needs. You are squatting on public streets that are maintained by the City of MV, with taxes paid by residents. You and your motorhome belong in an RV park that takes care of the mentioned needs. Oh, wait, that costs money. You are promoting the free loader society. Not the needy population that would be happy to move into transitional housing. Especially with kids. As a resident of MV I am not willing to support your lifestyle. Complaining about the city services is a disgrace, MV is bending backwards to help vehicle dwellers. Urban Living at the expense of MV residents (I am not listing again and again what RVs on our streets have done) is not cool!
Cuernavaca
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Polomom, what a perfect name for someone complaining about poor people! Unfortunately, you clearly misunderstand the purpose of the ordinance. I can't see why, since the city has been overly clear and it's definitely not just pretext. It was for traffic safety! Stay on message!
Waverly Park
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
@Randy, just addressing how Rouel obviously misunderstood Safe Parking Program. Not the ordinance, different issue!
Cuernavaca
56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago
In that case, stick to polo, as your comments are both unclear and off-topic for this article.