Two-alarm fire in Mountain View prompts evacuation of Crestview Hotel

A fire broke out Monday night in a small strip mall in Mountain View near the border of Sunnyvale, forcing an evacuation of both the commercial building and the neighboring hotel.

The fire was first reported at 9:56 p.m. when dark, gray smoke could be seen billowing from the back of the strip mall at 903 E. El Camino Real, according to a statement by the Mountain View Fire Department. Large flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building by the time fire crews arrived.

The occupants of the strip mall had already exited the building, fire officials said, and the neighboring Crestview Hotel was evacuated during the response.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cut into the roof and walls of the building to ensure the fire was out. The two-alarm response involved more than a dozen emergency vehicles, and one southbound lane was closed.

No one was injured during the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation. Fire officials say the damage to the structure and the contents is estimated to be $500,000.