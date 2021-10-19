News

Two-alarm fire in Mountain View prompts evacuation of Crestview Hotel

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 19, 2021, 11:18 am 1
Mountain View firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze in a strip mall Monday. Photo by Zoe Morgan.

A fire broke out Monday night in a small strip mall in Mountain View near the border of Sunnyvale, forcing an evacuation of both the commercial building and the neighboring hotel.

The fire was first reported at 9:56 p.m. when dark, gray smoke could be seen billowing from the back of the strip mall at 903 E. El Camino Real, according to a statement by the Mountain View Fire Department. Large flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building by the time fire crews arrived.

Fire coming from a strip mall in Mountain View near the Sunnyvale border. Courtesy Mountain View Fire Department.

The occupants of the strip mall had already exited the building, fire officials said, and the neighboring Crestview Hotel was evacuated during the response.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and cut into the roof and walls of the building to ensure the fire was out. The two-alarm response involved more than a dozen emergency vehicles, and one southbound lane was closed.

No one was injured during the fire, the cause of which remains under investigation. Fire officials say the damage to the structure and the contents is estimated to be $500,000.

Comments

Joan MacDonald
Registered user
Monta Loma
5 hours ago
Joan MacDonald, Monta Loma
Registered user
5 hours ago

I'm not clear which building had the roof and walls opened to make sure the fire was out causing $500,000 damage. Was it the Crestview Hotel?

