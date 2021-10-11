News

Stanford requires COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

Staff must provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 8, unless they have a medical or religious accommodation

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 11, 2021, 10:09 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stanford University employees must vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, 2021, unless they have a religious or medical exemption. Embarcadero Media file photo by Sinead Chang.

Stanford is requiring all employees, whether working remotely or from the office, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, the university announced last week.

Anyone who doesn't provide proof of vaccination by that date "will not be able to perform work for the university," unless they have a religious or medical exemption, according to an Oct. 6 letter from Stanford Provost Persis Drell, School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor and Associate Vice Provost of Environmental Health and Safety Russell Furr.

"A growing number of people are returning to campus, and teaching, research and social activities are on the upswing," the letter to employees states. "Together, we can maintain our momentum and keep one another as safe as possible."

The mandate is the result of President Joe Biden's executive order last month requiring vaccination for employees of federal contractors.

"As a result, due to the many federal contracts and requirements at Stanford and the open nature of our campus, the federal requirement will extend to virtually every university employee," Stanford's letter to employees states.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The requirement applies to remote employees who are working in the U.S., as well as certain subcontractors.

The university used to have "an additional allowance for those choosing not to be vaccinated for any reason," which will no longer be allowed under the new federal rules, according to the announcement. Stanford plans to share more information about the process to apply for medical or religious accommodations later this month.

To count as fully vaccinated in time for the Dec. 8 deadline, employees receiving the Moderna vaccine must get their first shot by Oct. 27 and second by Nov. 24. For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first dose has to be completed by Nov. 3, with the second one administered by Nov. 24. The single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine has to be received by Nov. 24.

The new rules do not include any requirement for booster shots.

Stanford is offering employees up to 80 hours of paid time off, dubbed "COVID flex hours," for any needs related to COVID-19, including time to get vaccinated and recover from vaccine side effects.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Stanford requires COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

Staff must provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 8, unless they have a medical or religious accommodation

by Zoe Morgan / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 11, 2021, 10:09 am

Stanford is requiring all employees, whether working remotely or from the office, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, the university announced last week.

Anyone who doesn't provide proof of vaccination by that date "will not be able to perform work for the university," unless they have a religious or medical exemption, according to an Oct. 6 letter from Stanford Provost Persis Drell, School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor and Associate Vice Provost of Environmental Health and Safety Russell Furr.

"A growing number of people are returning to campus, and teaching, research and social activities are on the upswing," the letter to employees states. "Together, we can maintain our momentum and keep one another as safe as possible."

The mandate is the result of President Joe Biden's executive order last month requiring vaccination for employees of federal contractors.

"As a result, due to the many federal contracts and requirements at Stanford and the open nature of our campus, the federal requirement will extend to virtually every university employee," Stanford's letter to employees states.

The requirement applies to remote employees who are working in the U.S., as well as certain subcontractors.

The university used to have "an additional allowance for those choosing not to be vaccinated for any reason," which will no longer be allowed under the new federal rules, according to the announcement. Stanford plans to share more information about the process to apply for medical or religious accommodations later this month.

To count as fully vaccinated in time for the Dec. 8 deadline, employees receiving the Moderna vaccine must get their first shot by Oct. 27 and second by Nov. 24. For the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first dose has to be completed by Nov. 3, with the second one administered by Nov. 24. The single-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine has to be received by Nov. 24.

The new rules do not include any requirement for booster shots.

Stanford is offering employees up to 80 hours of paid time off, dubbed "COVID flex hours," for any needs related to COVID-19, including time to get vaccinated and recover from vaccine side effects.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.