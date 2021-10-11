Grenade causes evacuation in Los Altos

Residences in a Los Altos neighborhood were evacuated by police on Monday after a potentially live hand grenade was found in a bedroom, the Los Altos Police Department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a call at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 11 after receiving a call from a resident who found what appeared to be a grenade in an elderly relative’s bedroom in the 1700 block of Christina Drive. Police requested assistance from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad.

Four adjacent homes were evacuated and other nearby residents were asked to shelter-in-place, police said.

Santa Clara Sheriff’s personnel determined the device was a World War I vintage grenade that might be live. Out of an abundance of caution, it was detonated in the rear yard of the property, and occurred without incident.

Santa Clara County fire and paramedics personnel staged in the area to prevent any potential fire hazards resulting from the detonation and Pacific Gas & Electric employees conduct an underground service assessment in advance of the detonation. Residents in the surrounding area were notified in advance via Nixle, police said.