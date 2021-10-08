CHP data shows traffic deaths in the Bay Area decreased in 2020

Traffic deaths on Bay Area roads and highways fell modestly in 2020 from the previous year, reflecting the decline in traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic deaths in the nine-county Bay Area dropped 9% from 2019, according to data provided by the California Highway Patrol.

Deaths were down about 5% year-to-year in the greater region, which includes Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Joaquin counties.

"You would expect that, because there were a whole lot fewer folks on the road," said Hilary Nixon, deputy executive director for the Mineta Transportation Institute in San Jose.

About 450 people died on all roads and highways in the nine-county Bay Area in 2020, versus 492 the previous year. In the 12-county region, traffic deaths totaled 634, compared to 666 a year earlier.