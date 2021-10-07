Bullis adds admissions preferences for low-income students after sharp questioning about school's lack of diversity

County board member Grace Mah, whose district represents a region that includes Los Altos, made the motion to approve the enrollment preference change, but otherwise did not participate in the discussion about the charter school at Wednesday night's meeting. She did not ask any questions or make comments. Board member Joseph Di Salvo seconded the motion but also was silent on the topic.

County board members raised concerns about whether the changes would be sufficient to fix long-running enrollment disparities at Bullis Charter School and what measures would be taken to ensure the school's student population mirrors that of the Los Altos School District.

After tough questions about whether Bullis Charter School is going far enough to diversify its student body, the Santa Clara County Board of Education on Oct. 6 approved changes to the Los Altos school's admission preferences that will prioritize children from low-income families.

After working with county staff, the charter school announced last month that it would seek to add an enrollment preference for students who qualify for free and reduced price school meals. These are typically kids whose families' income falls below certain thresholds.

Unless the charter school addresses these concerns, it runs the risk that the county board won't approve its next charter renewal, which had been set to come up for a vote this fall. Due to the pandemic, the state granted charter schools an extension and Bullis' charter is now set for review in fall 2023.

The admissions preference change comes after the county board of education voted in May to send a "notice of concern" to Bullis over a lack of diversity at the charter school. In particular, the county pointed to the under-enrollment of socioeconomically disadvantaged students, those with disabilities, English learners and Hispanic students.

"Through every reauthorization, Bullis Charter School has promised to improve its diversity, but has not delivered," Ortiz said. "I would like to know: What about this process will make the results different?"

Board member Peter Ortiz said that he believes the future of the charter school needs to be determined based on measurable outcomes. Without a culture change at Bullis, Ortiz said he fears there may be a continued "funneling" of wealthy students into the school.

The first change that the county approved last night would add a preference for students living within the boundaries of the Los Altos School District who qualify for free or reduced price meals. The preference would be limited to 10% of the total openings at each grade level and would come after an existing preference for siblings of charter school students who live within the school district's boundaries.

Each year, Bullis holds a lottery for students who wish to attend the school. The lottery is based on a set of enrollment preferences, listed in priority order. The county board approved two new preferences last night, for a total of eight.

"As a free, open-enrollment public charter school, we at BCS believe deeply that we welcome all students and all families in our community," Israel said. "We know that there's a big value in having a community of diverse students and learners."

Bullis Superintendent Maureen Israel told the board that her school values diversity and felt adding a preference for students who qualify for subsidized meals was the best approach, noting that the school can't legally have a preference for a particular racial or ethnic group. Israel said that the enrollment preference is one part of a broader effort to improve outreach and communication.

The charter school is also adding a preference for students living outside the school district, but within California, who qualify for free and reduced price meals. That additional preference doesn't have a cap, but is the second to last preference on the list. The only preference that's lower is for any remaining applicants who live in California.

Bullis adds admissions preferences for low-income students after sharp questioning about school's lack of diversity

County board of education approves changes, presses charter school on whether they goes far enough