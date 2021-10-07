A new hero comes to town in 'Lizard Boy' at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Not all heroes wear capes — some are covered head-to-toe in scales, like the title character of the new indie folk-rock musical "Lizard Boy," which is in previews Thursday-Friday, Oct. 7-8, and opens Saturday, Oct. 9, running through Oct. 31 at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in Mountain View. "Lizard Boy" opens the company's 51st season.

The show draws inspiration from comic books in the tale of Trevor, the Lizard Boy of the title, who is covered in scales due to a freak childhood accident.

Trevor is kind but also a bit reclusive, though he eventually overcomes his shyness to go out with the charming new-in-town Cary, whom he met online.

Talk about a memorable first date: It turns into a mythological journey that just may end up with saving the world.

Playwright/composer-lyricist Justin Huertas created "Lizard Boy" and plays Trevor. He is joined onstage by William A. Williams as the charismatic Cary and Kirsten "Kiki" deLohr Helland as the villainous Siren, whose voice has been haunting Trevor's dreams.