Bomb threat at St. Francis High School deemed a false alarm

A bomb threat at St. Francis High School in Mountain View Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5, ended up being a false alarm, with a multi-hour search of the campus turning up no explosive devices.

Presentation High School in San Jose also received an unfounded bomb threat Tuesday, which came from the same phone number that was used to call St. Francis, the San Jose Police Department said on social media.

The bomb threats come after Los Altos High School was evacuated on Friday, Oct. 1, after someone called the school claiming there were explosives on campus. No bombs were discovered at that high school either.

The Mountain View Police Department released a statement shortly before 6 p.m. today saying that the threat to St. Francis had been deemed to be "not credible" and an investigation is underway into who made the call.

Everyone on campus at St. Francis was forced to evacuate after the school received "multiple phone calls" shortly before 1 p.m. claiming there was an "incendiary device" on campus, according to a press release from St. Francis.