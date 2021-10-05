Bomb threat at St. Francis High School deemed a false alarm

A bomb threat at St. Francis High School in Mountain View Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 5, ended up being a false alarm, with a multi-hour search of the campus turning up no explosive devices.
Presentation High School in San Jose also received an unfounded bomb threat Tuesday, which came from the same phone number that was used to call St. Francis, the San Jose Police Department said on social media.
The bomb threats come after Los Altos High School was evacuated on Friday, Oct. 1, after someone called the school claiming there were explosives on campus. No bombs were discovered at that high school either.
The Mountain View Police Department released a statement shortly before 6 p.m. today saying that the threat to St. Francis had been deemed to be "not credible" and an investigation is underway into who made the call.
Everyone on campus at St. Francis was forced to evacuate after the school received "multiple phone calls" shortly before 1 p.m. claiming there was an "incendiary device" on campus, according to a press release from St. Francis.
Students and staff gathered at Cuesta Park, where parents were told to pick up their kids. At 3:15 p.m., Mountain View Police reported that all students were safe and had been connected with their parents.
"Officers immediately began a search of the campus, and called in additional resources to help ensure that the area was safe," the police department said in its press release. "The search lasted several hours, but ultimately it was determined that there was no threat to the campus."
The campus reopened by 5:30 p.m. Classes are set to resume Wednesday with counselors and ministers available to support students and staff, according to the school.
"The safety of students, educators and all visitors to campus is the primary concern and every single threat to the Saint Francis community is taken very seriously and investigated thoroughly," the school said.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, police department spokesperson Katie Nelson said it was unknown whether the bomb threat at St. Francis was connected to Friday's events at Los Altos High.
"Right now we're just trying to take care of St. Francis," Nelson said. "I'm sure we'll learn more in the subsequent hours or days."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Perhaps MV Voice should not report these disruptive false alarms. As in the case of school shootings, the publicity can inspire copycats (and perhaps even a real event, heavens forbid.)