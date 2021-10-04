Five-story condos proposed along Middlefield Road, adding more housing to East Whisman neighborhood

A developer is looking to turn a vacant lot on Middlefield Road into high-density condos, adding to the growing number of housing proposals for the recently rezoned East Whisman area of Mountain View.
The project, located at 282 E. Middlefield Road, proposes building 93 for-sale condos on just over an acre of land near the N. Whisman Road intersection. With building heights in excess of 62 feet, the proposal would stand tall above the neighboring single-family homes, ratcheting up density in an area considered ripe for redevelopment.
It's exactly the kind of housing that city officials have been looking for, said Kevin DeNardi of the DeNardi Group, which submitted the application in May. It provides ownership condos in an area that's been flagged for housing growth, with a targeted sale price below $1 million. With nearby townhouses hitting $1.8 million and single-family homes approaching $3 million, he said it's important to fill a niche for more affordable options.
"This allows first-time home buyers a better price point to buy in at, and we feel strongly about that," DeNardi said.
Unlike other for-sale housing developments that pay the city a housing fee in lieu of building affordable units, DeNardi said the proposal includes 14 condos that will be sold at below-market rates.
Though historically an office-heavy, industrial area of the city, East Whisman has been rezoned to allow up to 5,000 new housing units to transform into a dense, mixed-use neighborhood reliant on public transit and walkability. Other housing proposals for the area include 400 Logue and Google's massive Middlefield Park project.
What sets the latest condo development apart is that it won't be located in the highest-density core of East Whisman, but on the western fringe of East Whimsan in an area that's been dubbed the "village center." Focused on neighborhood retail for the future East Whisman neighborhood, the village center does allow for between 50 and 200 homes, which the DeNardi project would largely fill.
But the village center is meant for lower densities and conflicts with what the developer is seeking. The development would reach just under of 63 feet tall -- higher than the 50-foot height limit -- and would more than double the square footage allowed under the zoning for the property. It would also have 101 parking spaces, less than the 142 required by the city.
DeNardi said the plan is to use California's State Density Bonus Law to increase the number of condos that would normally be allowed under the city's plans. The same developer previously used that law to crank up density for a similar project on Gamel Way.
As it stands, DeNardi said city planning staff are still at odds with them over whether the density bonus is allowed. State law tends to calculate density by the number of units per acre, while the city is focused more on square footage. The proposal is to build 122,000 square feet of housing in a location where 50,000 is allowed under city zoning rules -- a massive increase, but still eligible for a waiver under state law, DeNardi said.
DeNardi said it comes down to a "difference of opinion," and that the project is slated to come before the City Council for a public hearing on Nov. 16.
City staff did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the status of the development application.
Under the city's zoning for East Whisman, office development cannot proceed without a commensurate increase in housing, roughly translating to 3 housing units for every 1,000 square feet of offices. The hope is that residential developers will team up with office developers to preserve that balance and even provide incentives for housing to be built. DeNardi said he has yet to discuss a partnership with any officer developers, but that might change once the project is approved.
And while some housing proposals in East Whisman have collapsed due to the high cost of new construction, DeNardi said he believes that the Middlefield Road condo project can make it to the finish line.
"We are confident and we want to move forward," he said. "We want to add to the housing inventory in East Whisman as well as the inventory of for-sale condos."
The latest City Development Update from August 2021 (see: Web Link
States that this project was:
"Under review. Tentatively scheduled for a City Council public hearing on August 24, 2021 for the applicant’s appeal of the City's determination that the development application is not complete."
What ever happened to that appeal?
I used to live on E. Middlefield, very close to this project. There are single family homes on Flynn Ave that will now have a five story building constructed right next to them. I pity those poor people, I cannot even imagine.
Parking was already pretty scarce when I lived there. Only one parking space is planned per unit for this project so parking is going to be even more of a nightmare. Most of the units will only be affordable to the highest wage earners ... are they only going to have 1 car per family? Of course not. Also, there was not great public transportation in that area over twenty years ago, so a car for each working adult in the family will typically be a necessity. Is any urban planning being done to eliminate the need for these cars? I believe the answer is no. But that makes me a so-called "NIMBY", for having the audacity to even speak of such issues. More "virtuous" people ignore these issues and choose to let residents and neighbors duke it out among themselves when the easily forseen disputes and tensions arise.
Did I mention the heritage trees that will be cut down? To get 91 units ... an empty lot will be replaced with a stack and pack monstrosity. On the bright side, the site faces a mini-mall and office space on two sides. There are worse places in MV where a monstrosity such as this could be housed.
I like that these are proposed ownership units. Will they remain ownership units by the end of the proposal process? Maybe. Maybe not.
"Some council members were surprised at the June 22 meeting to see how much the project had evolved since then, protesting that the city's planning process [ALLOWS DEVELOPERS TO COMPLETELY REDESIGN PROJECTS] once they get their foot in the door." Web Link
I know, Leslie! I can't see why anyone would call you a NIMBY. In the middle of a generational housing crisis, you just want to make sure no one can see the new building, that it's not "stack and pack," and that the city mandate plentiful homes for cars. That's just good urban planning.
@Leslie, I own a house next to the proposed development, right between this, and the almost completed townhomes on flynn, and I welcome this project and the other. Just like i welcome townhome development in my literal backyard on the other side. No pity required.
This would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood, compared to the current abandoned lot which is an eye sore. Condos are modest in size (<1000 sq ft average), so mostly suitable for young couples or singles and 1 car is plenty of parking per condo. It is literally a short walk away from bunch of major employers (Linked In, Google) and a bike ride away from others (Microsoft, Intuit and the rest of Google campuses). Plenty of families don't need two cars and for them this will be a great deal.
There is plenty of urban planning happening in the neighborhood, you should check out the east whisman redevelopment plan.
I live a short distance from the proposed development, and though I welcome increased density, I also know that there is insufficient street parking in our neighborhood to absorb the overflow that will definitely happen when couples living in this proposed development, each with their own car to take them to their separate workplaces, find themselves with no place to park at the end of a long day because the developer chose not to provide enough parking spaces.
The person who said there was plenty of parking in the area may be thinking of all the corporate parking associated with corporations like Google and Symantec, but trust me, there is very little public parking available. Google does not consider itself a public parking lot and if you try to use it as such, you may wander out in the morning to find your car has been towed at your expense. You can't park on Middlefield, you can only park in a handful of places on Whisman, and Easy Street, Flynn, Tyrella and Sherland have most of their street parking filled with the cars of people already living there, with very few open spaces We could not absorb another 90 cars.
By all means, bring density. But don't try to fool us into thinking that 91 units will only have single people living in them or people who only own one car. I'm surprised that the developer wants to take the risk. The value of his property will suffer from the lack of parking. Get real - make it a 4-story building, or a 3-story building - whatever number of units it takes to make the parking ratio appropriate for Silicon Valley transportation patterns.
Perhaps the developer has never walked the neighborhood. Perhaps he is spinning stories to make his proposal more attractive. But the City Council should know better. Mountain View is their town. They need to deal with reality, not succumb to a fantasy. This is not a time for smoke and mirrors.
This proposed building is way too large
The foundation will go significantly underground, damaging the surrounding ecosystem immensely.
Packing people in this densely is unhealthy, as should be obvious by the need for parking waivers and exceptions, as well as the complete demolition of greenery and severe lack of open space
@Frank, I see that you live in Cuesta Park just like me, a lovely area that is not anywhere close to Middlefield. Are you familiar with the area for the new project? I lived there for eight years.
The word NIMBY is a slur used to bully and silence those who have concerns about a proposed development. I have learned that bystanders have much power when bullying happens; they often keep silent, the net effect of which is to give their power to the bully. Web Link I choose to give my power to victims, which requires speaking up and speaking out "when a person or group deliberately tries to make someone else feel upset, scared, or ashamed."
Are you aware of Big Tech's connection to the YIMBY movement?
"The tech industry’s key agents are California YIMBY, the statewide lobbying group founded and funded by tech executives, and State Sen. Scott Wiener, who, since 2015, has socked away a staggering $554,235 in campaign cash from Big Tech, including sizable contributions from Facebook, Google, and Amazon." Web Link
Big Tech is having a sad because they are having problems hiring workers because of high housing costs. That is why SB9/10 and R3 rezoning are being put forward, not to solve "a generational housing crisis." They want more housing that is "affordable" to tech workers, so they can hire more of them. If low-income and average wage earners are hurt by the "solutions", or if "NIMBYs" are demonized and scapegoated, too bad so sad. Big Tech is focusing on their bottom line, period. YIMBY tactics are villainous and evil.
Raising concerns about a project does not mean that one is 100% opposed to construction. One raises concerns in order to have potential issues addressed. For this proposal, having one parking spot per unit without adequate transportation alternatives will result in pain and misery for both residents and neighbors.