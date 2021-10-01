News

Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 1, 2021, 12:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Smoke coming from the SCU Lightning Complex fires is visible behind Google construction in Mountain View on Aug. 20, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of wildfire smoke combined with hot temperatures and vehicle exhaust that are expected to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures as high as the 90s around the Bay Area, and that hot weather along with smoke from wildfires elsewhere in the state will likely continue to cause hazy and smoky skies, according to the air district.

The air district issues the Spare the Air alerts when smog pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels that can cause throat irritation, congestion and other health problems.

"Hot fall temperatures, wildfire smoke and tailpipe exhaust are expected to impact our air quality on Saturday," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. "If we all drive less this weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents."

People can find the district's latest air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spare the Air alert issued for Saturday

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 1, 2021, 12:31 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Saturday because of wildfire smoke combined with hot temperatures and vehicle exhaust that are expected to create unhealthy levels of smog in the region.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures as high as the 90s around the Bay Area, and that hot weather along with smoke from wildfires elsewhere in the state will likely continue to cause hazy and smoky skies, according to the air district.

The air district issues the Spare the Air alerts when smog pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels that can cause throat irritation, congestion and other health problems.

"Hot fall temperatures, wildfire smoke and tailpipe exhaust are expected to impact our air quality on Saturday," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement. "If we all drive less this weekend, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents."

People can find the district's latest air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.