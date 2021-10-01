News

Los Altos High School evacuated after caller warns of bomb threat on campus

Almond Avenue is closed near school, public asked to avoid the area

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 1, 2021, 11:30 am 0
Updated: Fri, Oct 1, 2021, 11:56 am
Students stand on the baseball field at Los Altos High School after being evacuated because the school received a call claiming there are explosives on campus. Courtesy of Rohan Vaswani.

Los Altos High School students and staff were evacuated Friday morning, Oct. 1, after someone called in a bomb threat.

The school got a call at 8:55 a.m. saying there were explosives on campus, Santa Clara County Fire Department spokesperson Justin Stockman said.

The Los Altos Police Department was notified at 9 a.m. and the school was evacuated. Law enforcement have explosive-detecting dogs on scene, Stockman said Friday morning.

Several homes on Alicia Way near the school were evacuated, Stockman said, and Almond Avenue is closed between Valencia Drive and Sunkist Lane. People are being urged to avoid the area.

Almond Elementary School and Egan Junior High School, which are nearby, remain open, Los Altos city spokesperson Sonia Lee said.

"The threat was specific to the high school," Lee said.

The school is in the process of notifying parents and working on getting students picked up, Stockman said.

"The desire of the unified command here is to get the kids off campus at this point," Stockman said. "It makes it a lot simpler here and takes the biggest risk factor away, but we are leaving that to the school. ... They are the experts in ensuring the safety of their students."

According to Los Altos High student Tomo Chien, an administrator came onto the PA system during the first period class to announce that everyone needed to evacuate.

Students were at first taken to the turf football field, then to the portion of the track furthest from the classroom buildings and then to the baseball diamond, Chien said. Students have subsequently been moved back to the track, Stockman said.

Staff have handed out water and Chien said the situation is calm among students.

"They're saying we're all safe," Chien said. "The police and fire department need to go check rooms one-by-one."

The motive for the bomb threat this morning isn't yet known, Stockman said.

"That's unclear at this point -- what the intention of that call was," he said. "That's actively being investigated.

This story is developing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

