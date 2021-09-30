Mountain View starts eviction prevention services as statewide moratorium expires

Starting Oct. 1, tenants who have failed to pay at least 25% of their rent during the pandemic can be evicted. Those who met the 25% threshold will still be shielded under state law, though landlords can start pursuing the remaining balance in small claims court later this year. Any unpaid rent that's due starting Oct. 1 is treated differently, however, and can be grounds to start eviction proceedings.

Every Thursday, the city is hosting an eviction "help center" at the Mountain View Public Library to help both parties apply for rent relief and other COVID-19 financial assistance, according to the city. Staff will also be available to review eviction notices and understand the unlawful detainer process, and connect people to legal assistance as needed.

Responding to the expiration, the city of Mountain View announced it has expanded services aimed at helping both tenants and landlords tap into rent relief funds and provide mediation for landlord-tenant disputes. The goal is to cut down on the number of evictions, which are expected to spike in the coming months.

In addition to the help center, city officials announced Thursday the launch of upcoming pop-up events to assist tenants, which will be co-hosted by organizations including the Day Worker Center, the Mountain View Tenants Coalition and El Cafecito, as well as local school districts. Dates on the pop-up centers were not immediately available.

The committee set aside $45,000 to pay for legal assistance for tenants involved in eviction cases, though it's unclear whether more money will be needed once the moratorium expires.

In April, the city's Rental Housing Committee launched its own separate effort to help tenants who receive eviction notices, specifically those who may be wrongfully evicted. Though unlawful detainer cases are mostly straightforward, the vast majority of tenants lack legal representation and may not be aware of protections that can shield them from evictions under SB 91 and its successor, AB 832 .

Though it's difficult to say how many local residents may be subject to eviction starting Friday, nonprofit leaders estimate that as many as 1,200 households are still at risk. Data collected by the city also shows that 670 tenants have received notices of failure to pay rent since the start of the year.

As a safeguard, state law carves out a special caveat for those stuck in limbo waiting to hear back from California's rent relief program . Tenants who have applied and have yet been denied can use it as a legal defense in court. The state has received 330 requests for rent relief from Mountain View households, of which less than half (160) have received financial aid.

The help center will be in room 205 on the second floor of the library, located at 585 Franklin St., and will run through mid-December from 1 to 5 p.m.

Mountain View starts eviction prevention services as statewide moratorium expires