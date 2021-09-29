Vehicle stolen from home's driveway in Charleston Meadows

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a burglar who stole car keys from an unlocked garage and drove away in a couple's vehicle in Palo Alto's Charleston Meadows neighborhood on Saturday.

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the man pictured above for allegedly burglarizing a car from a Palo Alto home on Sept. 25, 2021. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department. The man pictured above is wanted for allegedly burglarizing a car from a Palo Alto home, where he left behind a bicycle, on Sept. 25, 2021. Courtesy Palo Alto Police Department. Previous Next

Palo Alto police received a call from the homeowners, a couple in their 70s, who said their car was stolen from their driveway in the 300 block of Whitclem Drive at around 9:20 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Upon reviewing surveillance camera footage, police found that a man opened the garage from a side yard door and stole keys on a countertop around 9 a.m., police said in a press release. He also took a surveillance camera from the garage before driving off with the couple's gray 2011 Mercedes ML-350 SUV. The suspect drove north on Wilkie Way towards West Charleston Road.

Based on surveillance footage, the burglar was described as a Black man in his 20s or 30s, police said. He wore a black shirt, black pants, a gray baseball cap and a white face mask. He also left an unregistered black and white Trek Marlin bike at the couple's house.

The vehicle has not been found.