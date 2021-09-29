Mountain View man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in her home

A 34-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly chased a woman into her home and strangled her, according to a statement Tuesday.

Police say they received reports of a domestic dispute from the home on the 2300 block of California Street shortly before 8 p.m., and that a man could be heard saying "I'm going to kill you." The victim later called police to say that the man, later identified as Mohammad Rezaee, had broken into her house while she was asleep.

The victim told police that she was able to get Rezaee out of her house, but that he later returned and chased her into her home. Rezaee allegedly attacked her, strangled her and took her phone before leaving.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, and found Rezaee at the San Antonio Caltrain station roughly half a mile away. Rezaee was arrested without incident, police said.

The police department clarified that the attack was not random and that the victim and Rezaee knew each other, but were not in a relationship.