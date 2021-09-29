News

Mountain View man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in her home

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 29, 2021, 3:58 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 34-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly chased a woman into her home and strangled her, according to a statement Tuesday.

Police say they received reports of a domestic dispute from the home on the 2300 block of California Street shortly before 8 p.m., and that a man could be heard saying "I'm going to kill you." The victim later called police to say that the man, later identified as Mohammad Rezaee, had broken into her house while she was asleep.

The victim told police that she was able to get Rezaee out of her house, but that he later returned and chased her into her home. Rezaee allegedly attacked her, strangled her and took her phone before leaving.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, and found Rezaee at the San Antonio Caltrain station roughly half a mile away. Rezaee was arrested without incident, police said.

The police department clarified that the attack was not random and that the victim and Rezaee knew each other, but were not in a relationship.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

In addition to attempted murder, Rezaee was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and making criminal threats. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail, with a court appearance set for Oct. 1 at noon.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Mountain View man arrested after allegedly strangling woman in her home

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 29, 2021, 3:58 pm

A 34-year-old Mountain View man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly chased a woman into her home and strangled her, according to a statement Tuesday.

Police say they received reports of a domestic dispute from the home on the 2300 block of California Street shortly before 8 p.m., and that a man could be heard saying "I'm going to kill you." The victim later called police to say that the man, later identified as Mohammad Rezaee, had broken into her house while she was asleep.

The victim told police that she was able to get Rezaee out of her house, but that he later returned and chased her into her home. Rezaee allegedly attacked her, strangled her and took her phone before leaving.

Officers set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, and found Rezaee at the San Antonio Caltrain station roughly half a mile away. Rezaee was arrested without incident, police said.

The police department clarified that the attack was not random and that the victim and Rezaee knew each other, but were not in a relationship.

In addition to attempted murder, Rezaee was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and making criminal threats. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail without bail, with a court appearance set for Oct. 1 at noon.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.