Pick a pumpkin in person once again at the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch

Event reopens to visitors after going virtual in 2020

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 28, 2021, 12:28 pm 0
The Great Glass Pumpkin Patch features blown-glass pumpkins of all shapes and sizes displayed on the lawn of the Palo Alto Art Center. Courtesy Great Glass Pumpkin Patch

One of the more fun signs that fall has arrived are the roadside pumpkin patches that pop up around the Bay Area, and there's one special patch that has been going strong for over a quarter of a century. Visitors to this pumpkin patch can pick up beautiful and unique gourds that will last a very, very long time — though these beauties aren't meant for carving.

After going virtual in 2020, the Great Glass Pumpkin Patch is back in person this year, with over 10,000 blown-glass gourds bringing a colorful sparkle to the lawn of the Palo Alto Art Center, Oct. 2-3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. The event, presented by the art center and the Bay Area Glass Institute, features the creations of about 25 different artists, who work throughout the year to stock the pumpkin patch.

In addition to picking their perfect glass pumpkin, visitors can learn how these festive gourds were made with live glass-blowing demonstrations that will be held throughout the weekend.

Proceeds from the event benefit the artists, the Bay Area Glass Institute and the Palo Alto Art Center Foundation.

The Palo Alto Art Center is located at 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit greatglasspumpkinpatch.com.

Uploaded: Tue, Sep 28, 2021, 12:28 pm

