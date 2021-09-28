Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Click on her name to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at mv-voice.com/obituaries to read more.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice , Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Obituaries: Joyce Buswell Kidder Frederick

A list of local residents who died recently.