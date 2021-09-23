Arts

Silicon Valley Sculpture brings a unique perspective to second outing

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Sep 23, 2021
Marc Foster's sculpture “Birdie” will. be featured at the second annual Silicon Valley Sculpture fair held Sept. 24-26 at Menlo College in Atherton. Courtesy Silicon Valley Sculpture

"Shifting Perspectives" is the theme of the second annual Silicon Valley Sculpture fair, unfolding Sept. 24-26 at Menlo College. The theme not only describes the works of art on display but also the personal insights of artists and audiences coming together amid the challenges of the ongoing pandemic and other issues.

The sculpture fair, presented with support from Menlo Park's Art Ventures Gallery, makes the most of the Bay Area's perfect fall weather with self-guided tours of unique, large-scale sculptures throughout Menlo College's grounds. All sculptures are for sale and will raise funds for the nonprofit Menlo Park Public Art.

Visitors to the fair can stroll the grounds and enjoy the exhibit of sculptures by over 30 different artists who have shown in various venues around the world, from universities and museums to the Burning Man festival.

Antionette Schultz's “A Silent Guide” will be on view at the Silicon Valley Sculpture fair at Menlo College in Atherton. Courtesy Silicon Valley Sculpture

Though most of the sculptors are California-based, the fair features some artists from around the nation, including Foon Sham, a Macau-born Chinese sculptor, currently a professor of Fine Arts at the University of Maryland, who is the fair's lead artist.

Silicon Valley Sculpture offers additional events to complement the exhibition.

On Friday evening, Sept. 24, 5-6 p.m., visitors can enjoy an improvised dance performance amid the sculptures, presented by dancers from New Ballet of San Jose.

Saturday, Sept. 25, features two panel discussions: "Imagining New Ways to Inhabit the Future" with insights from northern California architects, landscapers and designers, and "A Moonshot Moment," a discussion with Silicon Valley-based sculptors. Also on Saturday will be screenings of the films "Angel Azul" at 6 p.m. and "The Most Beautiful" at 8 p.m. at Art Ventures Gallery.

Sunday, Sept. 26, will see a live auction of some of the sculptures on display.

Menlo College is located at 1000 El Camino Real, Atherton. Admission is $30. For more information, visit siliconvalleysculpture.com

