Facing county pressure, Bullis Charter School moves to prioritize enrolling low-income students

Bullis' charter had been up for renewal this fall, but a recent state law gives the school a two-year extension due to the pandemic. The county board is now slated to review the charter in the fall of 2023, according to county board member Grace Mah, whose district includes Los Altos. The school needs to have an approved charter to operate.

The Santa Clara County Board of Education voted in May to issue a "notice of concern" to Bullis Charter School for under-enrolling socioeconomically disadvantaged students, Hispanic students, English learners and those with disabilities compared to the Los Altos School District's student body.

The county board of education is expected to review the proposal at its Oct. 6 meeting. If approved, the change would take effect in time for next school year's enrollment cycle, which begins this November.

The K-8 school, located in the Los Altos School District, is looking to set aside 10% of its open seats for children who qualify for free or reduced price school meals, typically those whose family's income falls below certain thresholds.

Bullis Charter School announced Sept. 16 that it is looking to add a preference for low-income students to its annual enrollment lottery, a move that comes after the Santa Clara County Board of Education warned the school that its charter renewal was at risk if it didn't diversify its student body.

In 2020, 1.4% of students at the charter school were considered socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to data from the California Department of Education. That's compared with 6% of Los Altos School District students. The state's definition of socioeconomically disadvantaged includes those eligible for free or reduced price meals, as well as those whose parents or guardians did not receive a high school diploma.

"(The preference) is another way that we will continue to address the diversity question in our school and be proactive about it," Dutta said.

Bullis board member Sanjeev Dutta said the school has been working with the county since last year on ways to "promote the diversity" of its student body and ensure equal access to its educational offerings.

"This has been something that the board has been interested in for a long time," Mah said, adding that Bullis needs to be accessible for all families.

The other groups that the county said Bullis is under-enrolling -- Hispanic students, English learners and those with disabilities -- aren't directly addressed in the proposed enrollment preference.

"Of course it's the outcomes that will really matter," Mah said. "How close they get to LASD will be interesting."

Although Mah said she couldn't speak for whether the rest of the board members would now be willing to approve Bullis' charter renewal when it comes up in 2023, she said she personally was pleased with the decision to pursue an enrollment preference for low-income students.

The county board's decision to issue a notice of concern in May was a "very strong" message to the charter school, Mah said, indicating that its renewal could be affected if Bullis didn't institute changes.

There has long been concern from the community about the enrollment disparities between Bullis and the school district Mah said, adding that she knows some will want to see further action beyond what the 10% preference proposal.

In 2019, the charter school and Los Altos School District sparred over a preference for those living within the attendance boundaries of the former Bullis-Purissima Elementary School -- its closure in 2003 sparked the creation of Bullis Charter School. In January 2020, the charter school dumped the enrollment preference , which the school district said favored wealthier families.

The charter school's enrollment preferences have long been a source of debate in the community. The school holds a lottery each year to determine which new students are admitted, which is governed by a set of enrollment preferences

"I wouldn't say that this is one and done -- definitely not," Dutta said. "We do consider and talk about other things, but I think this just rose to the top in terms of (being) immediately actionable and effective."

Dutta wouldn't say whether the school is going to pursue additional enrollment preferences, but said that discussions are ongoing about ways for Bullis to increase diversity.

According to Mah, it wouldn't be legal to institute a preference for a particular race and adding one based on disability status could be challenging because many students aren't assessed for a disability until they are enrolled in school.

Facing county pressure, Bullis Charter School moves to prioritize enrolling low-income students

Santa Clara County Board of Education had warned the school could lose its charter if it doesn't address enrollment disparities