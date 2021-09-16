With fall edition, Silicon Valley Open Studios 'reopens' for in-person visits

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Woodland Fern Orb, photograph, by Palo Alto photographer Judy Kramer, exhibiting Sept. 18-19 and 25-26 at Silicon Valley Open Studios. Courtesy Judy Kramer/Silicon Valley Open Studios SLIDESHOW: Zoom, oil on canvas, by Redwood City artist Jeff Brown, exhibiting Sept. 18-19 at Silicon Valley Open Studios. Courtesy Jeff Brown/Silicon Valley Open Studios SLIDESHOW: Coastal Living, oil on canvas, by Palo Alto artist M.J. Elmore, exhibiting Sept. 18-19 at Silicon Valley Open Studios. Courtesy M.J. Elmore/Silicon Valley Open Studios SLIDESHOW: Honeymoon, acrylics on linen canvas, by Palo Alto artist Flo De Bretagne, exhibiting Sept. 25-26 at Silicon Valley Open Studios. Courtesy Flo De Bretagne/Silicon Valley Open Studios SLIDESHOW: With the Tools We Are Given, sculpture of natural cotton string knit with found objects, by Mountain View artist Shannon Maher, exhibiting Sept. 18-19 and 25-26 at Silicon Valley Open Studios. Courtesy Shannon Maher/Silicon Valley Open Studios SLIDESHOW: Russian Literature, vintage book linen, acrylic on panel, Julia Nelson Gal, exhibiting Sept. 18-19 and 25-26 at Silicon Valley Open Studios. Courtesy Julia Nelson Gal/Silicon Valley Open Studios Previous Next

The past year and a half has presented massive challenges for any event that's not usually held over Zoom, let alone one in which the main idea of the event is being there face to face.

Meeting artists, seeing their workspaces and learning about their work is the point of Silicon Valley Open Studios, which is resuming in-person visits for a fall edition that takes place over Sept. 18-19 and 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at artists' studios throughout the Peninsula and South Bay. The event had pivoted to online-only for 2020.

The nonprofit Silicon Valley Visual Arts hosts the event, which is marking its 35th anniversary this year.

Silicon Valley Open Studios offers an online map of all participating artists, listing photos and info about their work and when they're taking part, as some artists will open their studios for one of the two weekends, and others will be taking part on both weekends.

The map gives visitors many options for creating their own self-guided tours, whether they want to visit open studios in a certain geographical area or seek out works in particular style or medium.