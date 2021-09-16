With fall edition, Silicon Valley Open Studios 'reopens' for in-person visits

The past year and a half has presented massive challenges for any event that's not usually held over Zoom, let alone one in which the main idea of the event is being there face to face.
Meeting artists, seeing their workspaces and learning about their work is the point of Silicon Valley Open Studios, which is resuming in-person visits for a fall edition that takes place over Sept. 18-19 and 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at artists' studios throughout the Peninsula and South Bay. The event had pivoted to online-only for 2020.
The nonprofit Silicon Valley Visual Arts hosts the event, which is marking its 35th anniversary this year.
Silicon Valley Open Studios offers an online map of all participating artists, listing photos and info about their work and when they're taking part, as some artists will open their studios for one of the two weekends, and others will be taking part on both weekends.
The map gives visitors many options for creating their own self-guided tours, whether they want to visit open studios in a certain geographical area or seek out works in particular style or medium.
Silicon Valley Open Studios provides the chance to see an array of work in a variety of media, such as painting, collage, sculpture, glass, fabric art, ceramics, jewelry, digital art and woodworking — and talk with the artists behind the creations.
Although the event is making a return to in-person visits, organizers are still offering an online component with the "Artists' Gallery," in which virtual visitors can view and purchase a limited number of works by each participating artist.
For more information, visit svos.org/.
