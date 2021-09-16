Arts

Mountain View festival celebrates harvest, local history

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 16, 2021, 2:18 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

An Immigrant House volunteer Teresa Miller tells stories about the house and the "Greenie", Mountain View's vintage farm truck, at the inaugural Harvest History Festival held in 2018. The third annual event will take place on Sept. 18 at Heritage Park in Mountain View. Photo by Natalia Nazarova

With the fall equinox just around the corner, it seems inevitable that thoughts are turning to all things autumnal: from bountiful harvests to, dare we say it, pumpkin spice, even as the temperatures probably won't drop into actual "sweater weather" lows for maybe another month.

We may not have crisply defined seasons around these parts, but the region, particularly the South Bay and Peninsula, has seen plenty of bountiful harvests over its long history. In celebration of that, the city of Mountain View hosts the third annual Harvest History Festival, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park.

The family-friendly event celebrates the long agricultural history of the area, with a tour of the park's gardens and a sampling of produce that's at its peak in the fall. Visitors can also enjoy live music and bubble entertainment, as well as art projects and other special activities for children.

Heritage Park is located at 771 N. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View.

The event is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Mountain View festival celebrates harvest, local history

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 16, 2021, 2:18 pm

With the fall equinox just around the corner, it seems inevitable that thoughts are turning to all things autumnal: from bountiful harvests to, dare we say it, pumpkin spice, even as the temperatures probably won't drop into actual "sweater weather" lows for maybe another month.

We may not have crisply defined seasons around these parts, but the region, particularly the South Bay and Peninsula, has seen plenty of bountiful harvests over its long history. In celebration of that, the city of Mountain View hosts the third annual Harvest History Festival, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to noon at Heritage Park.

The family-friendly event celebrates the long agricultural history of the area, with a tour of the park's gardens and a sampling of produce that's at its peak in the fall. Visitors can also enjoy live music and bubble entertainment, as well as art projects and other special activities for children.

Heritage Park is located at 771 N. Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View.

The event is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.