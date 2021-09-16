Mountain View approves rowhouse development that will replace 70 rent-controlled apartments

The days are numbered for another complex of older, more affordable rent-controlled apartments in Mountain View after the City Council voted Tuesday to approve a project that would raze the homes and replace them with for-sale rowhouses.
The narrow 4-3 vote is the latest in a string of redevelopments in the city that demolish aging apartments and replace them with pricey homes that are expected to sell for $1.2 million. Though housing advocates and social justice groups criticized the project for pushing out lower-income residents, city officials say they have limited means to deny a project that complies with zoning standards.
The developer, DeNardi Wang Homes, LLC, proposed tearing down the 70 apartments at the Mountain View Gardens apartment complex at 570 S. Rengstorff Ave. and replacing them with 85 rowhouses. The project meets all the zoning standards -- with plenty of parking and a unit count well below what's allowed on the property -- and complies with state laws that allow for streamlined approval by the city.
"The city cannot deny a code compliant project without making written findings that the project would result in specific, quantifiable health and safety impacts in violation of an objective city standard," said Community Development Director Aarti Shrivastava.
What that means is that City Council members were once again faced with approving a project that they appear legally obligated to accept, even if it means displacing lower-income residents and demolishing housing stock that's subject to rent control. The decision Tuesday mirrors the loss of apartments at 1555 W. Middlefield Road and 2310 Rock St., along with the redevelopment of the Moffett Manor Apartments in 2018.
Adding to the heartburn, city officials determined that the developer's application was deemed complete prior to Jan. 1, 2020, making it exempt from a key state law that requires redevelopment projects to offer old tenants equally affordable new units.
Despite the sense of inevitability, some council members voted against the proposal, either out of principal or in hopes that the developer could be coaxed into more concessions to benefit the community. Councilwoman Sally Lieber slammed the project for replacing affordable housing, subject to rent control, with "expensive, bloated units" that will be too costly for many to afford.
"This is a really textbook example of gentrification that is eating our community alive," Lieber said. "At some point we're going to wake up and not have any more hospital workers or grocery workers. We're not going to have people to do regular jobs because they just simply cannot be within three hours of Mountain View."
The proposal also took flak from housing advocates despite its addition of homes to the area. Representatives from [email protected] said the project only exacerbates the housing crisis in Mountain View by taking away housing from low and middle-income workers, while resident Marilyn Winkleby told council members the project needs to provide its own share of affordable homes and compensate for the loss of apartments.
"If this trend of demolishing affordable units continues, Mountain View will become an elite community, without housing for our essential workers," Winkleby said in a letter.
Jackie Cashen, a resident previously displaced from redevelopment at 2310 Rock St., said many of her former neighbors are now scattered across the country and separated from family members, and that the proposal at 570 S. Rengstorff is poised to do the same. She said the traffic and employment problems in the area are fueled by workers being unable to afford to live in Mountain View, and that the council should resist the loss of even more affordable units.
"Don't let any more affordable housing slip through our fingers and make a difficult situation even worse than it already is," she said.
Outright denying the project could invite a legal challenge, however. In a letter on behalf of the property owner, Tod Spieker of Spieker Companies, attorney Matthew Francois warned that the council has an obligation to approve a code-compliant project just like it did for past redevelopment proposals, and cannot arbitrarily dump the project. What's more, he argued the council could only deny the project on narrow grounds related to public health and safety, which would not apply.
"There is no evidence, let alone a preponderance of the evidence on the record, as required, to support findings that the project would have a specific, adverse impact upon the public health and safety," Francois wrote.
Councilwoman Lisa Matichak said she was supportive of the project, and that the objections raised by her colleagues can't be used to unfairly block the proposal.
"When a project is fully compliant, I'm hard-pressed to find a reason to deny it," she said. "Not liking a project or wanting greater density or wanting something different is not a reason we can use on this."
Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga said the council ought to support the proposal in the interest of fairness, and that it's not fair to describe the homes as overly pricey, luxury rowhouses. She said $1.2 million is a starter home price, and that younger friends of hers who are looking to buy their first home are seeking something in that price range.
"When we talk about middle income and the 'missing middle,' this is the price range that they're looking at," Abe-Koga said.
The council ultimately voted 4-3 to approve the project, with council members Pat Showalter, Ellen Kamei, Abe-Koga and Matichak voting in favor, and council members Lieber, Lucas Ramirez and Alison Hicks voting against.
The Mountain View Gardens apartments have already been partially cleared out. Of the tenants on the property, 31 have already vacated, while 37 have applied for relocation assistance in preparation for the redevelopment. Households living in the apartment complex are currently paying anywhere from $2,158 to $3,208 in monthly rent.
Cuesta Park
There are people in this town who believe that building thousands of expensive, market-rate housing units will somehow magically bring down the outrageous cost of rent for everyone. They believe themselves to be "housing advocates" who are fighting for affordable housing. Others like me strongly disagree with their theories, because they prioritize "high density" instead of "affordability". I wish we could have a respectful, civilized discussion on this topic. I fear the goal of "high density" will be achieved, and the goal of "affordability" will fail. Good for developers, bad for average working people who want rents to COME DOWN, and too late to complain once the dust settles.
In the news item, the gain in density is negligible, and the loss of affordability is tremendous. Shouldn't everyone fighting for affordable housing be saddened and angered? Some "housing advocates" make it their habit to avoid criticizing developers. Whose side are they on?
Building thousands of expensive, market-rate housing units will NOT bring down the rent for most people. Silicon Valley has a unique economy, housing theories that ignore its massive demands for new tech workers are simply flawed. In the news item, the new construction will drive rents up! Where is the outrage at what has happened here? Citizens, take note of this moment.
Also, remember that the MV City Council is strongly considering changes to R3 rezoning that will greatly increase density, with little input from residents
Web Link "[Councilwoman Margaret Abe-Koga] also underscored that the R3 zoning changes are drastic, and that there hasn't been enough public outreach." These changes will further bind City Council to approve projects "even if it means displacing lower-income residents and demolishing housing stock that's subject to rent control."
Old Mountain View
All the housing advocates I know actively opposed the demolition of 570 S. Rengstorff. The housing advocates I work with often criticize major developers. We fight them on rent stabilization, but we're willing to work with them to see that new housing gets built.
Mountain View needs to build large amounts of new housing because we have many more jobs than employed residents. The best way to do this is to replace office parks and shopping centers with medium-density, mixed-use complete neighborhoods. Such developments will reduce regional traffic and greenhouse gas emissions, while avoiding the demolition of naturally affordable apartments and preserving the character of existing neighborhoods.
New market-rate housing helps with affordability because without it demand will continue to grow faster than supply, and no one has repealed the law of supply and demand. New market-rate housing also helps add to the stock of subsidized housing - housing where rents and prices are based upon the income of the residents - by either including 15% to 20% affordable units in new developments or by paying fees to support the construction of stand-alone affordable housing projects.
Finally, there are significant benefits to infill development. Building housing in already developed areas reduces per capita energy and water use, takes advantage of existing infrastructure, and reduces the risk of wildfires destroying homes.
Cuesta Park
Lenny, I am trying to be civil. There are housing advocates, and then there are "housing advocates", the ones that are much more effective at creating expensive housing than at creating and protecting affordable housing.
A theory has been put forward that the cause of unaffordable housing is a lack of supply, therefore the solution is simple: build, baby, build! Build a lot more housing of any kind and rents will fall! It sounds so logical, like Econ 101 ... but is it? Remember back before the Great Recession of 2008 when “NINJA” loans were used to allow persons with “No Income No Jobs or Assets” to buy homes? Did these loans even pass the smell test? No. Did the public object to them? No. Eventually we learned that they were worse than “too good to be true”, these loans and others actually almost brought down the entire world economy.
The laws of supply and demand have not one but TWO parts. The reason that “build, baby, build” seems so “logical” is that many people unwittingly forget about the “demand” part of the equation. When demand for housing is very high, as it is in Mountain View, increasing supply does not automatically lower prices.
Imagine 1000 expensive units are created, and 1000 new tech workers are hired from out of state and move into them. Nobody moves out of their old housing; none of the existing housing becomes cheaper as a result. This is an example of increased supply when demand also increases: it did not lower anyone's rent.
The true cause of unaffordable housing in the Bay Area is NOT a lack of supply, it is excessive demand. Most everyone who talks about a jobs/housing imbalance acknowledges this, perhaps unwittingly. Job availability increases demand for housing near jobs. Well-paying jobs drive up the cost of housing. Silicon Valley has been a source of well-paying jobs for decades, which is reflected in our housing costs.
another community
But will workers really return to the boxes where they used to work?
Web Link
Cuesta Park
The laws of supply and demand predict demand dropping as prices rise ... jobs go unfilled ... employers are forced to grow jobs elsewhere where housing is affordable. Big Tech executives are magnifying the housing crisis by pushing demand in Mountain View to historic levels. They could minimize human suffering by growing jobs elsewhere.
Instead, politicians are intervening on behalf of these corporations to create housing for thousands of new tech workers in Mountain View. With a ruse of increasing “affordable” housing, they are actually maneuvering to force higher density onto an unwilling population. The last cycle of RHNA mandates resulted in 7,082 units (88%) for the highest wage earners, 371 (5%) for the poorest, and 253 (3%) for average earners (see “Housing units, built and planned, for 2015 through 2023 in Mountain View”, Web Link Thousands of expensive units added ... have prices dropped? No. The latest mandate (4X higher) calls for 11,135 additional units, and does not require a different distribution. The public is being duped: building massive amounts of “unaffordable” housing will simply not bring down rents for most wage-earners.
“NINJA” loans never made any sense. Building thousands of expensive housing units in Mountain View in order to bring down rents doesn't make any sense either. But it will help developers make $$$, and it will help Google hire and house thousands of new workers from out of the area, thus driving up the area's Average Median Income. Another word for that is "gentrification".
Waverly Park
with the Bay Area 500,000 units short and the cost to build new units hovering around $1M (and that was for 114 BMR units, NOT high end luxury units), it's clear that there isn't the money to build them except in the most desirable locations like Mountain View. Realistically we are not going to build our way out of this. It's time to actively discourage employers from adding new jobs here. Hire in Pleasanton, hire in Bakersfield, hire in Indiana, hire in India, but not here. There are too many jobs here and the market is speaking loud and clear.
Monta Loma
Are the regulations limiting the City Council from denying this kind of development proposal just part of the Mtn View City Code or are they regional? Statewide? If it's local, then we should be able to change those rules so that the City Council is not legally bound to approve proposals that they don't think are good for the city. Tearing down affordable housing is a step in the wrong direction. Having the City Council's hands tied doesn't make a lot of sense to me.