Police investigating shooting Wednesday afternoon at Rengstorff Park

by Mountain View Voice staff

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 15, 2021, 6:48 pm 0
Mountain View police are investigating a shooting at Rengstorff Park Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the agency.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to reports of hearing a gunshot at the park, in the 200 block of Rengstorff Avenue. Two victims were found to be suffering minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment. Both victims are expected to fully recover.

Police determined that the shooting had taken place near the park's basketball courts. They searched the area but did not locate a suspect. But witnesses described seeing a suspect leaving the area near the basketball courts after the shooting.

They described the suspect as a "Hispanic adult man between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build, roughly 5 feet 8 inches in height. He was seen wearing a grey shirt and black pants," according to the news release.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with any information can contact Detective Jason Roldan at [email protected]

