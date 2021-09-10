Mountain View police officer saves choking infant outside In-N-Out

A quick-thinking Mountain View police officer saved an infant who was choking and unresponsive on Monday, performing CPR to resuscitate the child and prevent him from suffocating.
Police said in a statement Thursday that Officer Garcia was writing a report on a separate incident around 7:45 p.m. when the department received a call that a baby boy was choking across the street at the In-N-Out Burger on Rengstorff Avenue.
Garcia ran to the restaurant and found that the baby was not breathing and not moving, according to police. He performed chest compressions on the infant for several minutes until the baby was able to breathe again. Mountain View fire crews provided follow-up care before transporting the child to a nearby hospital.
The baby has since recovered and is back home, police said.
"I am so proud of the quick actions that were taken to help this littlest Mountain View resident," Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.
Police are asking residents to brush up on how to perform CPR on infants who are choking, which differs from chest compressions on adults. Chest compressions can be done 30 at a time in a quick succession with one or two fingers, each done about 1.5 inches deep. More information is available on the Red Cross website.
Way to go, Officer Garcia!
Thanks to Officer Garcia who saved this baby's life. If you're a parent, I highly recommend taking Red Cross Child and Baby First Aid and CPR. They offer online classes Web Link It's only $35 and a good investment in your child's life. Red Cross also offers a combo of online and in-person classes for adults and children for $99. I recommend this more if you can manage it because they have CPR dummies so you can really learn the proper technique for performing CPR> Web Link