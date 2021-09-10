Mountain View police officer saves choking infant outside In-N-Out

A quick-thinking Mountain View police officer saved an infant who was choking and unresponsive on Monday, performing CPR to resuscitate the child and prevent him from suffocating.

Police said in a statement Thursday that Officer Garcia was writing a report on a separate incident around 7:45 p.m. when the department received a call that a baby boy was choking across the street at the In-N-Out Burger on Rengstorff Avenue.

Garcia ran to the restaurant and found that the baby was not breathing and not moving, according to police. He performed chest compressions on the infant for several minutes until the baby was able to breathe again. Mountain View fire crews provided follow-up care before transporting the child to a nearby hospital.

The baby has since recovered and is back home, police said.

"I am so proud of the quick actions that were taken to help this littlest Mountain View resident," Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.