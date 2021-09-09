'Limitless' online series highlights four favorites from ballet company's archives

​

Smuin Contemporary Ballet kicks off the 2021-22 season with a monthlong virtual program that offers an eclectic tour through the company archives.

​"​Limitless Michael Smuin,​" which runs Sept. 9-Oct. 4​, highlights four audience favorites presented on demand — about one production a week. Each piece's run will conclude with an Artists' Insights, an online panel discussion about how the work was created.

​​This​ self-contained fall season​​ features archival footage of performances —​ some not seen for nearly 20 years, and through its diverse offerings, touches on ​tragedy, love, joy and whimsy.

​The "Limitless" series begins by revisiting "Stabat Mater," a ballet created by late company founder Michael Smuin​​ in response to 9/11, set to a piece by composer Antonín Dvořak’s based on the 13th century hymn “Stabat Mater Dolorosa.” The company is presenting the piece, Sept. 9-13, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.​ ​An Artists' Insights talk takes place Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.