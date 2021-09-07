Bay Area under third straight Spare the Air alert

Air district officials extended a Spare the Air alert through Tuesday as wildfire smoke and haze linger in Bay Area skies.

The region has seen air pollution spike in recent days due to car exhaust, high temperatures and smoke.

"Climate change is impacting our region with more frequent wildfires and heat waves leading to poor air quality," said Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of the Air District. "We can all help by driving less to reduce smog and improve air quality when respiratory health is top of mind for us all."

Air pollution can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema, air district officials said.

Long-term exposure to ozone can reduce lung function. Ozone pollution, or smog, is particularly harmful for young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions.