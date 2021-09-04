Fatal collision reported on U.S. Highway 101

The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on southbound U.S. Highway 101 in Mountain View.

The collision occurred at 2:02 a.m. on the highway near state Highway 85, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident, and lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 were blocked for about two hours as crews worked the scene.

All lanes were reported open at 4:33 a.m.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.