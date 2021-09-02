News

Running dry: Reservoirs serving Valley Water reach historic lows

Exceptional drought conditions are growing worse

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 2, 2021, 1:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A comparison of water capacity at eight reservoirs in Santa Clara County between April 2017 and August 2021.

Extreme drought conditions have caused the Santa Clara Valley Water District's reservoirs to drop to just 12.5% of capacity, the water district said in an Aug. 25 statement.

The seriousness of the drought is evident in photos the district has taken comparing water levels in April 2017 and last month. In 2017, water levels in the district's 10 reservoirs were at more than 85% of capacity.

The district provides water to parts of Mountain View as well as the south bay. It instituted a 15% mandatory reduction in water use among its customers on June 9 due to state and federal cutbacks, dwindling Sierra snowpack and the Anderson Reservoir shutdown.

Valley Water supplies face additional challenges. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Anderson Reservoir, the district's largest source of water, to be drained due to seismic concerns. The reservoir won't be used to store water for the next 10 years while the Anderson Dam Tunnel project and seismic retrofit project are under construction, the district said.

Statewide, other reservoirs are also at critically low levels. Oroville Reservoir in Butte County is at 23% of capacity and San Luis Reservoir in Merced County is at 15%, the district noted.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

"These low conditions resulted in drastic reductions to the amount of imported water Valley Water will receive this year from each reservoir," the district said.

The district offers multiple incentives for people to reduce their water use.

More stories
Three wealthy water districts consume the lion's share of local water
The biggest sip of the straw from the Bay Area's water supply comes from people living in just three water districts: They consume nearly three to four times the amount of water as residents in 23 other municipalities and districts
As state drought persists, local redwoods face a precarious future
This summer could start years of decline for the evergreens in the Bay Area.

"Valley Water offers robust conservation programs that can help our communities save water and money, including our Landscape Rebate Program. Every drop saved today is one we can use in the future. If this drought lasts into 2022 and beyond, stricter water restrictions are likely," the district said.

Valley Water offers rebate programs, conservation tips and how to get free water-saving tools at valleywater.org/water-conservation-programs.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Running dry: Reservoirs serving Valley Water reach historic lows

Exceptional drought conditions are growing worse

by Sue Dremann / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Sep 2, 2021, 1:01 pm

Extreme drought conditions have caused the Santa Clara Valley Water District's reservoirs to drop to just 12.5% of capacity, the water district said in an Aug. 25 statement.

The seriousness of the drought is evident in photos the district has taken comparing water levels in April 2017 and last month. In 2017, water levels in the district's 10 reservoirs were at more than 85% of capacity.

The district provides water to parts of Mountain View as well as the south bay. It instituted a 15% mandatory reduction in water use among its customers on June 9 due to state and federal cutbacks, dwindling Sierra snowpack and the Anderson Reservoir shutdown.

Valley Water supplies face additional challenges. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Anderson Reservoir, the district's largest source of water, to be drained due to seismic concerns. The reservoir won't be used to store water for the next 10 years while the Anderson Dam Tunnel project and seismic retrofit project are under construction, the district said.

Statewide, other reservoirs are also at critically low levels. Oroville Reservoir in Butte County is at 23% of capacity and San Luis Reservoir in Merced County is at 15%, the district noted.

"These low conditions resulted in drastic reductions to the amount of imported water Valley Water will receive this year from each reservoir," the district said.

The district offers multiple incentives for people to reduce their water use.

"Valley Water offers robust conservation programs that can help our communities save water and money, including our Landscape Rebate Program. Every drop saved today is one we can use in the future. If this drought lasts into 2022 and beyond, stricter water restrictions are likely," the district said.

Valley Water offers rebate programs, conservation tips and how to get free water-saving tools at valleywater.org/water-conservation-programs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.