Mountain View police seek two men who assaulted woman on Stevens Creek Trail

Daytime attack occurred between Creekside Park and Central Expressway

by Kevin Forestieri / Mountain View Voice

Police are looking for two men who reportedly attacked a woman on Stevens Creek Trail on Tuesday, coming out of the bushes to assault her in the middle of the day.

The woman, a Sunnyvale resident, told police that she was walking on the trail between Creekside Park and Central Expressway around 1 p.m. when she was approached by the two men, according to a statement by the department. The men tried to grab her and pull down her pants, but she was able to break free and run away, police said.

The victim was able to call police from a safe location nearby, police said. Patrol officers, detectives and traffic officers searched the area but could not find the two men.

One of the men is described as a white man between the age of 20 and 30 with curly hair, who was wearing a gray shirt and jeans. The other was described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall white man in his 40s with a large build and brown hair, who was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone who finds someone matching the description of the suspects is asked to call 911 immediately.

There have been multiple attacks on Stevens Creek Trail in recent years, including a violent assault on a a woman walking on the trail near Creekside park. The city has taken measures to improve safety on the trail, including more emergency call boxes that connect to police dispatch.

