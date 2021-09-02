Mountain View girls rally for nonleague volleyball victory

Mountain View senior setter Aina Koga, one of four co-captains for the Spartans girls volleyball team, said the team only has one goal.

"We want to keep working hard to get better every day and have fun doing it," she said Wednesday after Mountain View rallied past visiting Castilleja 25-21, 20-25, 25-16, 25-23 in a nonleague match. "We all want to play our hearts out."

The Spartans needed something extra when Castilleja came to town with one of its better teams, and the best current coach Jacqueline Heler has fielded.

"We have four seniors right now and three of them have played together since the sixth grade," Heler said. "They can basically coach themselves. There's leadership there."

Mountain View (2-0) found itself in a battle in three of the four sets, each of which could have gone either way. The Spartans were able to win the big points down the stretch.