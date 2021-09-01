Saint Francis working toward strong girls volleyball season

"Everybody is aware of expectations but they're not distracted by it," St. Francis coach Mike Rubin said Tuesday after the Lancers swept visiting Homestead, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18 in a nonleague match. "They're all pretty motivated to get better and the handfuls of seniors (there are six on the roster) who lost a year want to go out with a strong season."

One of those seniors, 6-foot-2 opposite Madison Pietsch, who is a member of USC's top-ranked recruiting class, hasn't played yet. She's expected to be ready Thursday, when defending SCVAL De Anza Division champion Palo Alto (4-3) visits St. Francis for a 6:45 p.m. first serve.

Palo Alto lost at Mitty 25-7, 26-24, 25-16 in a nonleague match Tuesday.

Pietsch is the team captain and unquestioned leader.

"We're going to rely on the seniors, and especially Madison, to get to the next level," Rubin said.

It's the kind of challenge Pietsch relishes.

"We're all great competitors and we have team chemistry, where we have the tough talks with each other," Pietsch said. "Returning from being out so long, there's even more motivation, like we grew a new love for the sport."

Scheffler leads St. Francis (4-2) in kills and Curtis is not far behind. The Lancers can also go to Williams, senior Nunu Saulala and junior Sammy Franco.

"These guys know how to compete," Rubin said. "We can challenge them to stop the opponent's best player and they're able to step up."

St. Francis has won eight state titles, the last in 2010. The biggest hurdles are with teams in the WCAL, particularly Mitty, Sacred Heart Cathedral and Valley Christian.

Mitty (6-0) won six consecutive state titles between 2012-17 and SHC has risen to the top in recent years. The Monarchs beat the Irish to win the Spikefest tournament over the weekend.

Menlo 3, Valley Christian 0

In its second meeting in four days, Menlo School volleyball defeated host Valley Christian 25-20, 25-13, 25-13 in a nonleague matchup Tuesday.

Knights junior outside hitter Brooke Dombkowski poured in a team-high 14 kills, and recorded 19 digs and three aces. Hanna Hoffman added 20 assists and nine kills while junior Emma Donley had seven kills for Menlo.

Zoe Gregory contributed 20 assists while fellow seniors Kami Israelski and Alli McKenney each had 15 digs for Menlo (6-1), which plays Thursday at Menlo-Atherton (3-4) at 6:30 pm.

SHP 3, M-A 0

Menlo-Atherton lost to visiting Sacred Heart Prep 25-14, 25-23, 25-23. The Gators were down 19-16 in the third set and then rallied for the win.

Sophomore Eduarda Sjobom and Millie Muir combined for a block that gave SHP the lead for good at 23-22.

Junior libero Iris O'Connor recorded a rare kill as she dove to dig a ball that cleared the net and fell untouched. Sophomore Isabelle Marco added a couple of big blocks and aces.

In other matches, Hillsdale swept host Gunn, Los Altos topped visiting Leland 25-23, 25-12, 25-19 and Summit Shasta downed host Priory 25-11, 25-9, 25-13.

Girls golf

Katie Spivakasky earned medalist honors with a round of 41 and Menlo-Atherton beat Burlingame 266-337 in a PAL Bay Division match Tuesday at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club.

Nathalie Benrey shot a 42 for the Bears (1-0), who meet Aragon at Poplar Creek Golf Club Thursday.