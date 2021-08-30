New weather system expected to push wildfire smoke from Bay Area skies

The Bay Area's air quality is forecast to improve over the next couple of days as a new weather pattern moves in from offshore, pushing the current blanket of wildfire smoke out of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Starting Monday, an upper trough will increase the presence of onshore winds that will push the smoke to the north and east, according to a Weather Service smoke model.

"It looks like it's going remain in a trough pattern throughout the week," said Weather Service Meteorologist Anna Schneider.

That means temperatures should drop to a little below normal by Wednesday, Schneider said.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are usually in the 70s along the coast and in the 80s in inland areas.