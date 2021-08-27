News

Spare the Air alerts issued for Friday, Saturday after wildfire smoke worse than expected

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 27, 2021, 1:04 pm
Smoke coming from the SCU Lightning Complex fires is visible behind Google construction in Mountain View on Aug. 20, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts for Friday and Saturday after wildfire smoke in the region caused more pollution than previously anticipated.

On Thursday, the air district had issued an air quality advisory for both days, saying pollution levels from the wildfires burning across California were forecast to cause moderate air quality but it was not expected to exceed federal health standards.

When Spare the Air alerts are in effect, wood burning is banned both indoors and outdoors.

If anyone smells smoke, the air district advises them to stay inside with windows and doors closed and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to recirculate.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

