News

Los Altos: Man arrested for exposing himself to teens

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 27, 2021, 12:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A 38-year-old San Rafael homeless man was arrested Thursday after allegedly exposing himself to two teenagers earlier in the day who were sitting on a bus bench in Los Altos, according to Los Altos police.

At 9:09 a.m., police received a report that an adult male had exposed himself to the teenagers. They were sitting on the bus bench, in the area of San Antonio Road and Almond Avenue, when the man approached them, exposed himself and made sexual advances. The suspect fled the scene after the juveniles told him they were going to call police.

Los Altos Police patrol officers located the man on San Antonio Road near Hawthorne Avenue. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose for processing.

Anyone who may be a victim or may have additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Los Altos Police Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2810.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Los Altos: Man arrested for exposing himself to teens

by Bay City News Service / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Fri, Aug 27, 2021, 12:01 pm

A 38-year-old San Rafael homeless man was arrested Thursday after allegedly exposing himself to two teenagers earlier in the day who were sitting on a bus bench in Los Altos, according to Los Altos police.

At 9:09 a.m., police received a report that an adult male had exposed himself to the teenagers. They were sitting on the bus bench, in the area of San Antonio Road and Almond Avenue, when the man approached them, exposed himself and made sexual advances. The suspect fled the scene after the juveniles told him they were going to call police.

Los Altos Police patrol officers located the man on San Antonio Road near Hawthorne Avenue. He was placed under arrest and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail in San Jose for processing.

Anyone who may be a victim or may have additional information about this investigation is asked to contact Los Altos Police Detective Sgt. Cameron Shearer at (650) 947-2810.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.