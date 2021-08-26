News

The Playbook, a newsletter about high school sports, to launch on the Peninsula

Veteran sports journalists Rick Eymer and Glenn Reeves start twice-a-week email covering prep athletics

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Aug 26, 2021, 12:52 pm
With the return this fall of full seasons of high school athletics, veteran sports journalists Rick Eymer and Glenn Reeves will launch Peninsula Preps Playbook, a twice-a-week digital newsletter that will cover prep sports in the region, on Aug. 26.

Every Monday and Thursday afternoon, they plan to deliver exclusive, in-depth information about the local high school sports scene, from Mountain View to Redwood City. The Playbook will include season and game previews that tell readers what to look for and what's at stake; profiles of interesting coaches and athletes; postgame analysis; entertaining features; and articles on local sports trends.

Eymer has covered local prep, college and professional sports for more than 40 years, the past 21 with the Palo Alto Weekly. His connections with some league commissioners, athletic directors and coaches date back to his own high school days in San Mateo.

Eymer is joined by Assistant Sports Editor Glenn Reeves, another longtime journalist who has reported for decades for The Mercury News and other publications.

"We're looking forward to bringing you inside the world that we live and breathe: from the excitement of preps competition to the drama off the field," Eymer said. "There's so much to talk about when it comes to high school athletics, and we want to give everyone a front-row seat."

The Playbook is a free newsletter. To sign up, go to PaloAltoOnline.com/express/sports/.

