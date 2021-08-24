Mountain View faces another proposal to raze rent-controlled apartments, sparking concerns over displacement

A developer is looking to transform a small cul-de-sac of rent-controlled apartments across the street from Castro Elementary School into four-story condos, raising familiar worries that Mountain View is at risk of displacing longtime residents who can't afford the high cost of new housing.
The proposal by the DeNardi Group calls for demolishing 29 apartments along Gamel Way and constructing a 121-unit condominium complex in its place -- a plan that hinges on the developer purchasing the street from the city. Despite the fourfold increase in housing units, city planners say the project is consistent with the zoning blueprint for the area.
If approved, the project would be the latest in a string of developments that have built new housing in Mountain View but bulldozed older apartments that are considered "naturally" affordable and subject to the city's rent control law.
As of 2019, the city was on pace to destroy 127 of these apartments each year, as developers sought to replace aging housing with for-sale row houses and condos. City officials have flagged the trend as a serious concern, and have hatched plans to prevent further displacement.
The strongest protections against displacement, however, come from a new state law. Senate Bill 330 requires that tenants ousted by the redevelopment be given the first right to return, and requires that the property owner offer those returning residents the same affordable rates.
But the city has yet to see SB 330 in action, and it won't apply to the Gamel Way redevelopment. City officials say the DeNardi Group was able to file an application prior to Jan. 1, 2020, when SB 330 took effect, meaning it won't be subject to the provisions of the state law.
Mountain View has been negotiating with the DeNardi Group since at least September 2019 over the possible sale of Gamel Way in order for the developer to build out its condominium project. Though the City Council has yet to discuss the project outside of closed session, local housing advocates began talking to residents living on Gamel Way and raising alarm bells over the potential loss of vulnerable, longtime residents of the city.
In an August 2020 letter, the Mountain View Coalition for Sustainable Planning (MVCSP) laid out what's at stake: Many of the current residents are low-income Latino residents, including working families, seniors on fixed incomes, veterans and people with special needs. At the time, the group wondered how the DeNardi Group planned to comply with SB 330, though city staff has since clarified that the project is exempt.
"MVCSP is concerned about the project due to the potential displacement impacts," the group said in a letter. "Continuing to displace Mountain View residents through the course of redevelopment will worsen our environmental crisis as former workers are forced to take on longer commutes to work jobs in Mountain View, while worsening our homelessness crisis."
Despite sliding the application in prior to SB 330's requirements taking effect, the DeNardi Group is still offering benefits to those currently living on the property. The project will have 29 affordable units, and tenants who lived in the apartments will still get the first right of refusal for the newly constructed units at an affordable price -- a cost that's based on the tenants' income.
Regardless of whether they return, displaced tenants will also receive 42 months of rent subsidies covering the difference between future rent and the current rate they're paying. These benefits are largely restricted to those making up to 120% of the area's median income.
The project may not be subject to SB 330, but it still must meet a whole host of other requirements under California's State Density Bonus Law, which allows developers to boost density in exchange for providing affordable housing. The law requires the replacement of affordable units and housing subject to price controls -- specifically rent-controlled units -- meaning the developer has to pony up at least 29 affordable units, Community Development Director Aarti Shrivastava said in an email Monday.
Though the redevelopment project has been quietly kicking around for years, it's finally coming before the council for approval next month. As a procedural step, the City Council is expected on Tuesday, Aug. 24, to approve a notice of intent to vacate Gamel Way. If approved next month, the city would be selling off the street in exchange for $4.8 million, which will be paid once all the existing buildings are demolished. The city has yet to determine how to spend the money.
Comments
Registered user
Blossom Valley
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
With all the talk about providing low-cost housing, would the city approve this project? If so, displaced tenants could find themselves living in their vehicles like RV dwellers parked on Mountain View streets. Oops, I forgot. On 85 percent of the streets in Mountain View, that's unlawful. Oh well...
Registered user
Jackson Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
So, ask any economist if rent control works and the answer is no. All it does is protect the current tenants. And now, a developer wants to add nearly 100 additional units over an existing apartment building and there's a debate? This should be a no-brainer, rubber-stamp, get this thing going now project.
Registered user
Waverly Park
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
@Tim did you read the details? The number of affordable units offered and 3 1/2 years of rent subsidy to cover the difference between existing and new rent. Our city needs affordable housing and ownership housing. Condos are more affordable for the first time homeowner. A first step to being able to own a home. Maybe not in Los Altos or Atherton. I would encourage council to go ahead with this project!
Registered user
Stierlin Estates
7 hours ago
Registered user
7 hours ago
How are we continually approving housing projects with MORE units when we cannot even support the housing we do have with resources like WATER. Realistically how will we support all these new developments???? I want people to have affordable places to live, but what’s that worth if there’s no water to drink?
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
5 hours ago
Registered user
5 hours ago
I live in the area of this project ~ this project does not fit in the neighborhood, working class neighborhood. There are way too many units with inadequate parking for units. Street parking is not available even now.
We are in a drought….no water issues addressed. This drought could continue off and on for years.
Traffic issues not addressed…..Escuela is a small two lane road with school backup traffic three times a day and a fast drive thru between El Camino n California. This many units would add to the traffic issues. If built, where would the construction workers park? How would the large trucks/equipment bring in the materials without impacting traffic?
There seem to be many VACANT apartments/condo along El Camino, why add more?
So many issues with this project!
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Yes, the water crisis is awful. The city may have to stop irrigating its golf course.
Registered user
North Bayshore
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Is the article correct that its 29 apartments being razed will be replaced with 29 affordable units with in 121 new units, if that's correct, then, not only are the same number of affordable housing units being retained, but 92 additional units are being created, which also helps with the housing crisis. Are these 29 units permanently affordable or just temporary?
If correct as reported, then this is far better than past projects that either reduced the amount of affordable housing or simply 1-1 swapped older affordable units for newer pricer units.
Earlier comments on water shortages shouldn't apply. Housing demand didn't create new people: living closer to work, densification, and reducing suburban sprawl reduces water usage. If you want to reduce growth, slow down the number of new jobs in Mountain View. A homeowner watering their yard uses far more water than a yardless condo. Web Link If you allow jobs to come to MV, then it's a human right to find ways to house these people. Forcing workers to have to commute far or live unhoused is either more environmentally costly or more costly in social determinants.