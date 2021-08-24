News

Air quality advisory issued through Tuesday

Wildfire smoke will continue drifting through the Bay Area

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 24, 2021, 11:35 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A smoky sky over the Santa Cruz Mountains photographed from Portola Valley on Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Tuesday.

Smoke from Californian wildfires is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area on Tuesday. Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

Air quality is expected to be in the good-to-moderate range on the air quality index. The air district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.

Officials say it's important to avoid exposure to smoke. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. They also recommend that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Mountain View Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

More information on air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local health news. Become a member today.
Join

Air quality advisory issued through Tuesday

Wildfire smoke will continue drifting through the Bay Area

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 24, 2021, 11:35 am

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke through Tuesday.

Smoke from Californian wildfires is expected to continue to impact the Bay Area on Tuesday. Lofted smoke is expected to cause hazy and smoky skies, but pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert is in effect.

Air quality is expected to be in the good-to-moderate range on the air quality index. The air district will be closely monitoring air quality throughout the region for smoke impacts from the fires.

Officials say it's important to avoid exposure to smoke. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. They also recommend that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Elderly people, children and individuals with respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible to elevated air pollution levels and should take extra precautions to avoid exposure.

More information on air quality readings can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.